Saint Mary-of-the-Woods struck first, with Jaleigh Crawford doubling to the wall in left-center field to score Justyce Rohrabaugh in the top of the first inning.
But No. 8 Georgia Gwinnett, the host for the NAIA Lawrenceville Opening Round in college softball, held the Pomeroys' high-powered offense in check the remainder of the game to win 4-1.
The Pomeroys (36-15) will face Coastal Georgia, a 2-1 loser to Indiana Tech in eight innings Monday, in an elimination game Tuesday.
Summer Rocha pitched well but the Grizzlies picked up picked up eight infield singles, using their speed. The Grizzlies evened the score 1-1 in the bottom of the first, putting two runners on with infield singles and scoring on a throwing error.
Georgia Gwinnett took a 2-1 lead in the third on an infield single by Madison Rodgers. Rodgers tacked on an RBI infield single in the fifth to make it 3-1.
"Summer threw well. We didn't play terrible," coach Jim Walker said. "A couple calls go [the Grizzlies] way and that changed momentum a little bit;. Any time you give the No. 8 team in the country extra outs, it's tough. We've got to be a little bit better defensively."
The Pomeroys left five runners stranded and struck out 10 times.
Rylee Pender and Jasmine Kinzer came through with back-to-back singles in the fifth against Kailyn Berry (8-4). That caused Georgia Gwinnett to go to ace Annalise Wood, who struck out six over 2 2/3 innings to earn the save.
"Their pitchers are good. They move the ball well, but honestly I don't think they're anything better than we've seen all year long," Walker said.
Honors
- Saelee earns all-region accolades -- Rose-Hulma's Precious Saelee has earned 2023 Division III All-Great Lakes Region golf honors, in results released last week at the WGCA Awards Banquet at the NCAA Division III National Championship.
Saelee, a senior electrical engineering major from Walnut, California, is a two-time HCAC Player of the Year in 2021 and 2023. She has also been a First-Team all-HCAC member all three years on campus and helped lead the Engineers to a top-20 finish in the 2023 National Championship.
Saelee holds the current school record for career scoring average of 78.45 as the only player to ever have a sub-80 career scoring average. Saelee also set a single season scoring record in 2023 with the first sub-78 average at 77.37.
- Pyne recognized by Big 10 baseball -- With an extra base hit and multiple RBI in each game last week, Indiana sophomore Josh Pyne of Linton was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday as announced by the conference office.
Pyne helped Indiana a perfect 4-0 week, its first sweep of Purdue since 2016 and a series-record 51 runs scored over three games. He finished the week with 10 hits, nine runs scored and 14 RBI over four starts at third base.
