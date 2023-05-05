Two seasons of River States Conference membership. Two RSC championship trophies.
The Saint Mary-of-the-Woods softball team finished off a 4-0 run through this year’s tournament Saturday, defeating IU Southeast 7-4 in the championship game.
Pomeroys’ junior right-hander Summer Rocha picked up her fourth win in three days of tournament action. The Grenadiers didn’t get a hit until the top of the third when they loaded the bases with a walk and two singles. But Rocha got Alaina Winzeler swinging for a strikeout on a change-up to halt the rally.
The Pomeroys advance to the NAIA Opening Round at a site to be determined May 15-17.
“Summer pitched amazing,” coach Jim Walker said. “If we get that kind of pitching, we have a chance to beat anybody in the country. [Rocha] hit her spots, she changed speeds and kept them off-balance. She really stepped up for the team.”
Meanwhile, the Pomeroys were building a 6-0 lead by the fourth inning.
Camryn Scott scored the first run in the first after drawing a leadoff walk. Justyce Rohrabaugh executed a sacrifice bunt and Scott went from first to third on the play thanks to a creative headfirst dive. Jaleigh Crawford executed the squeeze bunt to get Scott home.
The Pomeroys added two runs in the second. Tori Lee and Jasey Conn pulled off a double-steal of third and second base. The catcher’s errant throw allowed Lee to score and Conn to reach third. Rylee Pender got the squeeze bunt down for an RBI.
After coming through with a walk-off, pinch-hit single Friday, Jasmine Kinzer came through again. Kinzer smacked a double to the left-field fence to plate two runs and make it 5-0. Scott added an RBI double to score Kinzer.
After a 1-2-3 fourth inning for Rocha, IUS picked up a pair of runs on a two-run double by Autumn Oehlstrom in the fifth.
SMWC had a quick response. Lyric Krause doubled to the left-center field fence and Tori Lee drove in pinch runner Abbi Henderson with a single through the right side of the infield.
Rocha hit a batter in the sixth but still made it a quick inning. The Grenadiers made some solid contact in the seventh, however. Oehlstrom doubled to score Issy Wright. Erin Templemen singled in Oehlstrom, but Rocha coaxed a lazy fly ball from Macie Zink with another change-up.
“The girls played great all weekend. Anything we asked them to do, they executed,” Walker said. “Our speed really plays a difference in the game. We’ve stolen over 200 bases this year. A lot of teams just aren’t used to that kind of pressure on their defense.”
- Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 4, Rio Grande 3 — On Friday, Jasmine Kinzer delivered a pinch-hit RBI single through the middle of the infield and Abbi Henderson raced home to give Saint Mary-of-the-Woods a 4-3 walk-off victory against Rio Grande in the semifinal game.
Summer Rocha was excellent in relief of Lanna Martinez to earn her third win of the tournament.
The Pomeroys and Red Storm were in a scoreless tie, until Rio Grande plated a run in the top of the fourth. The Pomeroys answered right back when Jaleigh Crawford tripled and came home on a sacrifice fly by Lyric Krause.
Rylee Pender put the Pomeroys ahead 2-1 in the fifth with a two-strike squeeze bunt to score Jasey Conn. Rio Grande tied it in the top of the sixth 2-2.
The Pomeroys played some more small ball in the bottom of the inning. Camryn Scott led off with a single through the infield. Justyce Rohrabaugh put down a sacrifice bunt, and Scott, who was stealing with the pitch, reached third. Jaleigh Crawford fell behind in the count but battled to get a fly ball into the air for the go-ahead sacrifice fly.
In the seventh, Rocha got the first two batters, but Kylie Sedgwick's line drive got past a diving Tori Lee in center field for a triple. She came in to score on a pop-up by Brisker.
With two outs, Mikayla Mills kept the inning alive in the bottom of the seventh for SMWC. Henderson pinch ran and reached second on a single by Pender, setting up Kinser's heroics.
- Engineers swept in finale -- At Lexington, Ky., Rose-Hulman lost 5-2 and 6-0 to 23rd-ranked Transylvania to finish a 7-24 season.
Ashley Pinkham and Nicole Lang drove in the runs in the first game. MaKenzie Morgan, Lexi Fortuna, Pinkham and Phoebe Worstell had the only hits in the final game.
Baseball
- Rose splits -- At Bluffton, Ohio, Rose-Hulman lost 6-5 to the host team in the first game Friday but bounced back to win the nightcap 8-5.
Connor O'Connell was 3 for 4 and Andy Krajecki had two hits for Rose in the first game. Dalton Busboom's tie-breaking homer was the big blow in the second game.
Men's golf
- Rose-Hulman sits in second-place — After Day 1 of the HCAC Championships at Belterra Resort in Florence, Ind., the Engineers shot a 303 as a team as they trail Transylvania by one stroke entering Day 2.
Owen King led the Engineers was one-over 72 for second place in the tournament. King recorded four birdies on the back nine to shot a 3-under 33 coming into the clubhouse.
Thomas Butler rebounded from a triple bogey on the opening hole to shoot a four-over 75. Butler enters day two tied for sixth place.
Round 2 will take place at 12:20 p.m. Saturday.
College track
- ISU wins four -- At Bloomington, Indiana State got first-place finishes from Frankie Young III, Dominique Wood, Ethan Breen and Brett Norton at Friday's Billy Hayes Invitational.
Young had a season-best 24-feet-1.75 in long jump, Breen a career-best time of 3:46.59 in the 1,500, Norton won in shot put and Wood had a season-best jump in winning triple jump.
The Missouri Valley Conference Championships begin Wednesday at Normal, Ill.
- 15-year mark broken — At Bloomington, Rose-Hulman senior Katrina Agustin snapped a 15-year school record to highlight the team's performance at the Indiana University Billy Hayes Invitational.
Agustin set the women's 100-meter dash record with a time of 12.56 seconds. The previous record was 12.61 set in 2008.
In men's action, Jailen Hobbs led the Engineers with finishes of second and third against primarily NCAA Division I competition.
