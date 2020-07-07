Terre Haute's Crossroads Dragway got its weekend slate of racing done on-schedule as it hosted the VP Fuels Fast 33.
The track temperature on the hot weekend was over 140 degrees. Action started on Friday and concluded on Saturday. The feature race was the VP Fuels Fest 33 at the 330. John Pollock of Camby won over Sam Smith of Terre Haute.
The remaining race results are listed below. The Dragway will be not open for racing the next two weekends. Racing resumes on July 24. Complete information can be found at www.crossroadsdragway.com or the Crossroads Dragway Facebook page.
PINK Ladies
Winner: Ramona Knoblett ('87 Dodge Ram) 7.916 - 85.46 (7.89 dial)
Second: Kim Deffenbaugh ('18 Ford Mustang GT) 8.329 - 89.27 (8.39 dial)
Semifinals: Shelby Reinhardt, Judi Smith.
Pro
Winner: Cody Alumbaugh ('96 Chevy S-10) 6.689 - 99.86 (6.68 dial)
Second: Adam Phillips ('01 Ford Mustang) 6.431 - 103.06 (6.44 dial)
Semifinals: Austin Tewell, Mike Tewell
Super Pro
Winner: James Monroe ('08 Racecraft RED) 5.523 - 118.84 (5.52 dial)
Second: Randy Protz ('74 Chevy Vega Wagon) 5.973 - 114.53 (5.98 dial)
Semifinalists: Adam Price, Todd Shelton
Sportsman
Winner: Eric Joslin ('98 Pontiac Trans Am) 7.920 - 83.36 (7.87 dial)
Second: Jed Veach ('03 Ford Mustang GT) 8.461 - 78.74 (8.47 dial)
Semifinal: Chris Walker
VP Fuels Fast 33 at the 330
Winner: John Pollock ('01 Bolin RED) 3.540 - 95.65 (3.53 dial)
Second: Sam Smith ('01 Cameron RED) 3.241 - 106.58 (3.24 dial)
Semifinals: Ashley Kappler, Nick Wallace
Junior Dragster
Winner: Kaden Bouchie ('00 Halfscale Junior Dragster) 8.937 - 72.93 (8.92 dial)
Second: Levi Rooksberry 13.075 - 50.04 (13.16 dial)
Semi 1: Landon Rooksberry, Max Scott
More motorsports news:
• Bacon, Cottle win — At Putnamville, Brady Bacon and Shane Cottle were feature winners in weekend U. S. Auto Club sprint-car racing at Lincoln Park Speedway.
Cottle won his heat and led the final 23 turns to win the 30-lap main. Sprint points leader Justin Grant won his heat and took second in Friday's action.
Fifty-seven cars were at the track on Saturday, the biggest for a USAC sprint program since 2008.
Bacon snapped a string of tough luck on Saturday. He won his heat and nipped C. J. Leary to win his 32nd sprint-car feature, tying him with Rollie Beale for 12th all-time.
Bacon led laps 15 through 26 before Leary got in front for one lap as Bacon led the final three turns to win.
Chase Stockon won his heat and finished fourth on Saturday after placing fifth on Friday. He is fifth in points going into weekend action in Iowa.
Friday's results
Fast qualifier — Jadon Rogers
Heat winners — Dave Darland, Carson Short, Justin Grant, A. J. Hopkins, C. J. Leary, Shane Cottle, Tim Creech (C-main), Garrett Aitken (semi)
Feature — Cottle, Grant, Chris Windom, Leary, Chase Stockon, Hopkins, Brent Beauchamp, Kevin Thomas Jr., Dakota Jackson, Kyle Cummins, Tanner Thorson, Darland, Aitken, Mario Clouser, Rogers
Saturday's results
Fast qualifiers — Beauchamp, Leary
Heat winners — Stockon, Brady Bacon, Grant, Jesse Vermillion (D-main), Rogers (C-main), Brandon Mattox (semi)
Feature — Bacon, Leary, Grant, Stockon, Thorson, Beachamp, Darland,Thomas, Mattox, Short, Windom, Cummins, Jordan Kinser, Jonathan Vennard, Clouser
USAC sprint leaders — Grant 644, Windom 574, Bacon 568, Leary 553, Stockon 545
