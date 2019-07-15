The Terre Haute Rex's chances for a record-setting 12th straight Prospect League baseball victory were interrupted by the weather Sunday night.
Playing the Normal Cornbelters in the Corn Crib at Normal, the Rex had rallied to take a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning when the game was halted by lightning and eventually suspended. The teams will complete the game when the Rex return to Normal on July 30.
No Prospect League team has ever won 12 in a row, something the Rex will try to do at 6:35 p.m. today at Champion City. Terre Haute returns home for a 7:05 p.m. game Wednesday against East Division leader Danville.
In other baseball:
• Seniors compete — The Volkers Group Yankees remained unbeaten for the summer by beating the 18-and-over Blue Jays on Sunday in Terre Haute Men's Senior League play.
Blue Jays=000=131=0=—=5=10=0
Yankees=300=014=x=—=8=8=1
Highlights — For the Volkers Group Yankees, Andy Jackson had 3 hits and 3 RBI and Dale Mahurin and Jarod Clarke 2 hits each. Kyle Volkers retired 5 straight batters in relief to get the win. Jacob Overpeck had 3 hits and Davenport and Strassler 2 each for the Blue Jays.
Golf
• Ace at The Landing — Don Tyler used an 8-iron to ace the 12th hole at The Landing on Sunday.
Witnessing the shot were John Bailey and Doug Goldner.
Auto racing
• Sprint Week set — The U.S. Auto Club's Indiana Sprint Week racing begins this week and winds up July 27.
Four of the events will be at tracks in the area, including Terre Haute Action Track on July 24.
Chris Windom is the defending ISW champ. He also won in 2011.
Sullivan native Chase Stockon is third in the sprint point totals.
Indiana Sprint Week
Thursday — Gas City
Friday — Plymouth
Saturday — Kokomo
Sunday — Lawrenceburg
July 24 — Terre Haute Action Track
July 25 — Lincoln Park Speedway
July 26 — Bloomington Speedway
July 27 — Tri-State Speedway
• Big race Wednesday — USAC and World of Outlaw drivers will vie at Eldora Speedway in Ohio on Wednesday with $10,000 on the line.
Sprint point leaders — C.J. Leary 876, Tyler Courtney 816, Chase Stockon 811, Chris Windom 810, Kevin Thomas Jr. 800, Brady Bacon 770, Justin Grant 742, Carson Short 695.
