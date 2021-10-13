Indiana State track & field student-athlete Noah Malone will be honored Sunday during the Indianapolis Colts game against Houston. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Malone, a Fishers native, is coming off the Tokyo Paralympics where he brought home three medals, including a gold medal. Malone, acted as the opening leg of the 4x100 relay, where his team went on to set a new world record time of 45.52.
His victory as a member of the team gave him his third medal of the Paralympics after picking up silver medals in both the 100 and 400-meter dashes, both of which also came courtesy of new American records with times of 10.55 and 47.93, respectively.
Malone is the first Sycamore track & field athlete to medal at either the Olympic or Paralympic games and just the second to make Team USA after Felisha Johnson qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Soccer
Women
• Rose-Hulman 5, Manchester 0 — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineers improved to 8-2-1 as they thrashed Manchester.
Sarah Shoemaker and Christina Rogers scored twice for Rose. Lane Lawrence also scored in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory, one that made them 4-1 in conference play.
Volleyball
• Franklin 3, Rose-Hulman 1 — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineers fell in a HCAC home match against the Grizzlies. The Engineers fell to 9-12 and 1-3 in the HCAC.
