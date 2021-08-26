METRO ROUNDUP: Malone sets U.S. record, Austin advances at Paralympics

Indiana State's Noah Malone got off to a record start in the Paralympics in Japan on Thursday.
Malone, a Fishers native, began competition in the 100 T12 division. Malone's heat time was 10.55 seconds, an American record in the T12 division. He finished first and advanced automatically to the final.
Malone will battle Norway's Salum Kashafali for the gold. Kashafali won his heat with a Paralympic record time of 10.46 seconds.
The 100-meter T12 final is 8 a.m. on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Terre Haute's Evan Austin has put himself in position to go for gold again in the pool.
Austin, a Terre Haute South graduate who competed in the Paralympics in 2012 and 2016, won his heat in the 200 individual medley SM7 division with a time of 2 minutes, 35.40 seconds. He bested Columbia's Carlos Daniel Serranto Zarate by a half-second.
Austin advances to the 200 IM SM7 final, scheduled for 5:52 a.m. on Friday. Three other swimmers in the other heat had better times than Austin, led by Israel's Mark Malyar at 2:32.86.
Football
• Engineers picked third in HCAC — Hanover was selected as the favorite in a vote amongst league coaches ahead of the 2021 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference football season.
With a shortened Spring 2021 season title behind them, the Panthers picked up seven first-place votes in route to 63 points. Mount St. Joseph finished in second with one first-place tally, totaling 53 points.
Rose-Hulman took the third place slot with 49 points, while Franklin rounded out the top half of the poll with 41 points.
2021 HCAC football preseason poll
1. Hanover (7)=63
2. Mount St. Joseph (1)=53
3. Rose-Hulman=49
4. Franklin=41
5. Bluffton=32
6. Defiance=19
6. Anderson=19
8. Manchester=12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.