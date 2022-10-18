The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association is voting this month to add to its Hall of Fame, with several nominees with Wabash Valley ties underconsideration.
There are 14 men on the 2023 ballot. IHSBCA members can vote for up to four coaches and two players/contributors, with induction ceremonies at the IHSBCA state clinic in January.
Coaches up for consideration are Brian Jennings, Lea Selvey, Dean Lehrman, Gary Rogers, Kelby Weybright, Tim Terry, Kyle Kraemer and Dave Ginder.
Players/Contributors on the ballot include Wallace Johnson, Drew Storen, Dave Taylor, Bryan Bullington, Jeff Samardzija and A.J. Reed.
Kraemer and Terry are still active at Terre Haute South and South Vermillion respectively, while Jennings is an Indiana State graduate who often announces ISU events on radio and television.
Reed is a Terre Haute South and University of Kentucky graduate who retired from Major League Baseball after the 2019 season and was manager of the Rex in 2021.
Johnson is a 1979 graduate of ISU who batted .491 as a senior in leading the Sycamores to a conference championship and had a career batting average of .422. He played 10 seasons in the major leagues, most of them with the Montreal Expos, and later was a coach with the Chicago White Sox.
Golf
- Evans, McDonald win -- At Brazil, the team of Ezra Evans and Doug McDonald shot rounds of 63 and 60 during the past weekend to win the Forest Park 2-man best-ball tournament.
Evans and McDonald beat Mark Neaderhiser and Mike Toney by four shots, with Chris DeHart and Troy Farris one shot behind the runners-up. Flight winners were Long and Herron in the first flight and Loughmiller and McCullough in the second flight.
