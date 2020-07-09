Ryan Lieberman and Grace Kidwell earned top honors in the city junior golf tourney concluded Thursday at Rea Park in hot, humid conditions.
They both were recipients of the Travis Smith awards given in memory of the former Terre Haute South golfer. His parents were present for the awards ceremony conducted by Tony Tanoos from Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos and Newlin Law Firm, sponsor of the award.
Kidwell shot 161, with rounds of 77 and 84, to take 15-17 girls division honors. She will be a junior at Terre Haute South.
Lieberman had rounds of 84 and 2-under-par 70 take 15-17 boys honors with his score of par-144. He will be a senior at Terre Haute North.
He has been on the varsity since his freshman season at South and looks forward to his senior season after all spring sports were cancelled due to Covid-19 this season.
He had 37-37-74 round on Wednesday and finished eight shots up on Justin Hopkins and Chase Nuckels, tied for second after carding 152 scores.
Josh Ferres won the boys first flight, edging Trey Steadman by one shot. Peyton White was the 11-12 winner and Parker Childress had a 121 score to be 10-under champ.
Other girls winners were Avery Cassell (11-12) and Rylee Roscoe (13-14). Cassell will be in the 7th grade at Honey Creek and Roscoe will be a freshman at Terre Haute North.
City Junior Results
15-17 Girls
161 — Grace Kidwell
183 — Karsyn Kikta
193 — Sophie Boyll
15-17 Boys
Championship flight
144 — Ryan Lieberman
152 — Justin Hopkins, Chase Nuckols
167 — Logan Schuld
168 — Gavin Conner
First flight
175 — Trey Ferres
176 — Trey Steadman
184 — Andrew Baker
193 — Evan Burbrink
197 — Kyle Kennedy
13-14 Girls
100 — Rylee Roscoe
11-12 Girls
120 — Avery Cassell
134 — Reegan Roscoe
11-12 Boys
110 — Peyton White
118 — Noah Stewart
10-under
121 — Parker Childress
I I I
In other golf news:
• Women’s tournament this weekend — The Terre Haute Women’s Golf Association will host the annual Women’s City tournament starting today at Rea Park. The match play tournament concludes on Sunday. Here are pairings:
Championship Flight
8 a.m. — Megan Ramer vs. Kristen Nasser
8:06 a.m. — Alexandra Maris vs. Grace Kidwell
8:12 a.m. — Cara Stuckey vs. Morgan Patterson
8:18 a.m. — Diana Luther vs. Eileen Mann
Senior Flight
8:24 a.m. — Sharon Horrall vs. Madonna Johnson
8:30 a.m. — Beth Lowe vs. Liz Torrence
8:36 a.m. — Sheri Harden vs. Pat Mozley
8:42 a.m. — Shirley Padgett vs. Linda Snow
First Flight
Bye — Vivian Tompkins
8:48 a.m. — Sophie Boyll vs. Rylee Roscoe
Bye — Linda Price
8:54 a.m. — Madison Gruenert vs. Christi Fenton
