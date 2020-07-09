Ryan Lieberman and Grace Kidwell earned top honors in the city junior golf tourney concluded Thursday at Rea Park in hot, humid conditions.

They both were recipients of the Travis Smith awards given in memory of the former Terre Haute South golfer. His parents were present for the awards ceremony conducted by Tony Tanoos from Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos and Newlin Law Firm, sponsor of the award.

Kidwell shot 161, with rounds of 77 and 84, to take 15-17 girls division honors. She will be a junior at Terre Haute South.

Lieberman had rounds of 84 and 2-under-par 70 take 15-17 boys honors with his score of par-144. He will be a senior at Terre Haute North.

He has been on the varsity since his freshman season at South and looks forward to his senior season after all spring sports were cancelled due to Covid-19 this season.

He had 37-37-74 round on Wednesday and finished eight shots up on Justin Hopkins and Chase Nuckels, tied for second after carding 152 scores.

Josh Ferres won the boys first flight, edging Trey Steadman by one shot. Peyton White was the 11-12 winner and Parker Childress had a 121 score to be 10-under champ.

Other girls winners were Avery Cassell (11-12) and Rylee Roscoe (13-14). Cassell will be in the 7th grade at Honey Creek and Roscoe will be a freshman at Terre Haute North.

City Junior Results

15-17 Girls

161 — Grace Kidwell

183 — Karsyn Kikta

193 — Sophie Boyll

15-17 Boys

Championship flight

144 — Ryan Lieberman

152 — Justin Hopkins, Chase Nuckols

167 — Logan Schuld

168 — Gavin Conner

First flight

175 — Trey Ferres

176 — Trey Steadman

184 — Andrew Baker

193 — Evan Burbrink

197 — Kyle Kennedy

13-14 Girls

100 — Rylee Roscoe

11-12 Girls

120 — Avery Cassell

134 — Reegan Roscoe

11-12 Boys

110 — Peyton White

118 — Noah Stewart

10-under

121 — Parker Childress

In other golf news:

• Women’s tournament this weekend — The Terre Haute Women’s Golf Association will host the annual Women’s City tournament starting today at Rea Park. The match play tournament concludes on Sunday. Here are pairings:

Championship Flight

8 a.m. — Megan Ramer vs. Kristen Nasser

8:06 a.m. — Alexandra Maris vs. Grace Kidwell

8:12 a.m. — Cara Stuckey vs. Morgan Patterson

8:18 a.m. — Diana Luther vs. Eileen Mann

Senior Flight

8:24 a.m. — Sharon Horrall vs. Madonna Johnson

8:30 a.m. — Beth Lowe vs. Liz Torrence

8:36 a.m. — Sheri Harden vs. Pat Mozley

8:42 a.m. — Shirley Padgett vs. Linda Snow

First Flight

Bye — Vivian Tompkins

8:48 a.m. — Sophie Boyll vs. Rylee Roscoe

Bye — Linda Price

8:54 a.m. — Madison Gruenert vs. Christi Fenton

