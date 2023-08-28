Northview dropped two boys high school tennis matches against Western Indiana Conference rivals Indian Creek and Edgewood on Saturday at Ellettsville.
The Knights (3-2 going into Monday afternoon's match at West Vigo) lost 3-2 to Indian Creek and 4-1 to Edgewood.
Indian Creek 3, Northview 2
Singles — Peyton Strunk (IC) def. Brayden Goff (Nv) 7-6 (7-3) 7-5; Grant Dalton (IC) def. Gavin Roark (Nv) vs 6-2 6-2; Derek Morrison (Nv) def. Alan Ellis (IC) 6-2 6-1.
Doubles — Trent Volz-Landon Sichting (IC) def. Caden Schrader-Joshua Fowler (Nv) 6-1 6-0; Kamden Kellett-Zac Buell (Nv) def. Mason Frische-Nick WInters (IC) 7-5 6-3.
Edgewood 4, Northview 1
Singles — Andrew Paul (E) def. Brayden Goff (Nv) 7-6 (7-4) 6-3; Mitch Deckard (E) def. Gavin Roark (Nv) 7-6 (7-3) 6-1; Carter Cheaney (E) def. Derek Morrison (Nv) 6-3 6-3.
Doubles — Quinn Norris-Dane Weisner (E) def. Caden Schrader-Joshua Fowler (Nv) 6-4 6-1; Kamden Kellett-Zac Buell (Nv) def. Jailyn Luedeman-Austin Nunn (E) 6-3 2-6 6-1.
In other prep boys tennis:
• Arrows third in own invitational — Sullivan played third in the Arrows Invitational on their home court Saturday.
Princeton took first with 15 team points, followed by Evansville North with 13, Sullivan third with 13 (on a tiebreaker) and South Knox fourth with nine.
Sullivan (now 6-4) had Houston Ferree win his No. 1 singles flight with wins against Evansville North in the first round and Princeton in the second round.
In girls prep tennis:
• Maroons place second — Robinson finished second in the Effingham St. Anthony Invitational on Saturday, trailing only Teutopolis.
Teutopolis took first with 39 points, while Robinson finished with 34, followed by St. Anthony 25, Mattoon 23, Morton 23 (tie), Bloomington Central Catholic 19, Decatur St. Teresa 10, Greenville 9, Teutopolis JV 6, Robinson JV 4, Effingham JV 4, St. Anthony JV 3, Mt. Zion JV 1, Charleston 0.
Individually for Robinson, Annie List won No. 1 singles, Lauren Staller won No. 2 singles, Hannah Hevron took third in No. 3 singles, the No. 1 doubles team of Sydney Harmon and Grace Gower took fourth, and the No. 2 doubles team of Lindsey Hevron and Anna Hargrave took third.
