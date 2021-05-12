METRO ROUNDUP: Johnson hired to ISU women's basketball staff

New Indiana State women’s basketball coach Chad Killinger announced Wednesday the hiring of Deidra Johnson to his staff as the associate head coach.
“I couldn’t be happier to have Deidra join our staff as the associate head coach,” Killinger said in a press release. “I know how hard she works and what a great mind she has for the game after previously working with her. She’s a tremendous recruiter, but her ability to build relationships that will strengthen our program and help develop young women on and off the court are going to be incredible assets to our program. She is as good as you are going to find when it comes to skill development and I look forward to our student-athletes and the community of Terre Haute getting to know her.”
Johnson joins the Indiana State coaching staff after spending a season at Texas State in San Marcos, Texas as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Prior to her time at Texas State, she spent four seasons at Arkansas State.
“The gratitude and excitement that I have for this amazing opportunity is indescribable,” Johnson said. “I’m very appreciative to Coach Killinger for bringing me on board to not only aid in the efforts of rebuilding the Indiana State women’s basketball program back into champions on the court, but also in the classroom and the Terre Haute community. Coach K is a great coach, but an even better person and it will be an honor to serve under his leadership. March on!”
Prior to Arkansas State, Johnson coached at Blinn College, Texas-San Antonio, Chipola College, Coffeyville Community College. Johnson played at Arkansas-Fort Smith and Oklahoma State.
Golf
• Rose women stay alive — At Lansing, Mich., Rose-Hulman stands in 15th place of 25 teams after Day 2 of the NCAA Division III women's tournament held Wednesday at Forest Akers Course.
The Engineers are in a tight battle for one of the 15 spots that will make the cut to appear in the fourth and final round of the championship Friday. The top 15 teams advance and Rose-Hulman is currently tied with Grinnell for the 15th spot. Emory is three strokes ahead of the duo and Texas-Dallas is five shots ahead in 13th place.
Individually, Neha Vinesh led the Engineers in scoring for the second consecutive day. Vinesh stands 16th individually with rounds of 78 and 80 so far this week.
Precious Saelee stands just outside the top 50 out of 130 golfers with scores of 84 and 81.
Lauren Conley added a round of 82 on Wednesday after an opening-round 89 Tuesday.
Wynne Aldrich and Annie Anderson are tied with two-day totals of 176 for the Engineers. Aldrich had scores of 91 and 85 over the first two days, while Anderson completed rounds with 93 and 83 strokes.
In addition to the top 15 teams qualifying for Friday's final round, the top six individuals beyond those 15 teams will also advance. Rose-Hulman is making its first ever appearance in the NCAA Division III Championships this week, after an 86-shot victory in the Heartlnad Collegiate Athletic Conference championships last month.
• Rose men finish 21st — At Wheeling, W.Va., Rose-Hulman placed 21st in the NCAA Division III men's tournament Tuesday and Wednesday at Oglebay Resort, narrowly missing the post-second-round cut both in the team and individual scores.
The top 18 teams make the final 36-hole cut at the NCAA Men's Championships, and Rose-Hulman fell just three spots shy in the 37-team event. The Engineers made their first appearance at the NCAA Division III Championships as a team this week.
Individually, Max Gogel and Jack Speedy missed the individual cut by one stroke. The top six individuals beyond the top 18 teams qualify for the final two rounds and a two-day score of 150 was needed to make the cut. Gogel and Speedy placed 48th individually over the first two days with combined totals of 151.
Gogel led Rose-Hulman with a 74 on Wednesday after scoring a 77 on Tuesday. Speedy came home with an opening round 73 on Tuesday and a round of 78 on Wednesday.
Gage Smith recorded two rounds in the 70s, with scores of 77 amd 74. Luke Poole added rounds of 82 and 80, and Thomas Butler scored 88 and 80 for the Engineers.
Softball
• ISU 9, Valparaiso 5 — At Evansville, Indiana State is moving on to the second round of the MVC championships after downing No. 10 seed Valparaiso on Wednesday afternoon at Cooper Stadium.
With the victory, the Sycamores move to 20-27 for the season.
Valley Freshman of the Year, Isabella Henning was 2-for-4 with a season and career-high four RBIs. Henning's double in the bottom of the sixth tied her for sixth all-time in the ISU record books with 13 on the year.
Valpo jumped out in front first scoring the first run of the contest on a bases loaded groundout. The Sycamores answered in the bottom of the third plating five runs on a Valpo error, a Lexie Siwek double and a single from Mallory Marsicek, giving the Sycamores the 5-1 lead.
ISU next plays No. 6 seed Bradley at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Track and Field
• ISU tracksters honored — Junior Matthew Lewis-Banks and freshman Zoe Sullivan were named the Missouri Valley Conference Track Athletes of the week for their performances at the Pacesetter Sports Invite.
Lewis-Banks had a strong Friday of competition at the Pacesetter Sports Invitational. The junior clocked a personal-best and 10th-best time in school history of 13.98 in the 110-meter hurdles to win the event and he now sits at second in the Valley and 34th in the East Region. He was also the lead-off leg of the school record 4X100-meter relay squad that erupted for a victory and time of 39.76. That time now leads the MVC and sits at 17th in the East.
Only a freshman, Sullivan had her best day in a Sycamore uniform at the Pacesetter Sports Invitational. Sullivan placed second in the women’s 100-meter hurdles, recording a time of 14.13. During the preliminary round she clocked a time of 14.10, the ninth-best time in ISU history and third-best time in the Valley.
The Sycamores will be back in action this weekend (May 14-16) at the MVC Outdoor Championships in Carbondale, Ill.
Auto racing
• Action Track will be busy late in May — The week leading up the Indianapolis 500 will be a busy one again for dirt track racing fans, especially those heading to the Terre Haute Action Track.
From May 26-28, the Action Track will feature action from two top-tier USAC series as well as the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Cars. Single day tickets are now available for the events in addition to a three-day superticket, which features a sizable discount.
It all begins May 26 with the 51st running of the Tony Hulman Classic, featuring the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars.
Past Hulman Classic winners Chris Windom (2011 & 2020), Robert Ballou (2015 & 2016), Kevin Thomas Jr. (2017) and Chase Stockon (2019) will compete amongst USAC’s best for the coveted trophy rifle in victory lane.
On May 27, the stars of the USAC Silver Crown National Championship will be on track for the Sumar Classic. The 100-lap event replaces the Hoosier Hundred, which has been held on the Thursday date in the past. The past four winners of the event – Shane Cockrum (2015), C.J. Leary (2016), Chris Windom (2017) and Justin Grant (2018) – will all be competing in the event.
Rounding out the three-day racing extravaganza will be the Wabash Clash for the NOS Energy Drink World Of Outlaws Sprint Cars on Friday, May 28. The event will be the 29th visit for the series at the track with a former winner list that includes the likes of Doug Wolfgang, Steve Kinser, Mark Kinser, Danny Lasoski, Donny Schatz, Brad Sweet, Logan Schuchart, and more.
The Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds will also be in action on Wednesday and Thursday with two full programs of racing. Special bonus money will be up for grabs for the two days as the top-five in combined average finishes will receive a sizable check. The top-five bonus amounts are $500-$400-$300-$200-$100.
Rounding out the classes in action will be the Schaeffer’s Indiana Racesaver Sprint Cars, which will compete on Friday night with the NOS Energy Drink World Of Outlaw Sprints. It will mark the second visit for the series, which also ran on the World of Outlaws night during the 2020 season.
Pits will open each day at 2 p.m., grandstands at 3 p.m., while hot laps will begin at 6:30 p.m. with racing to follow.
General admission will be $25 per ticket for Wednesday, $30 for Thursday, and $35 for Friday. Advance sale reserved tickets are available for the Friday event at a cost of $40, which also includes a pit pass. Infield admission is $15 for Wednesday, $20 for Thursday, and $25 for Friday. Pit passes will be $35 Wednesday, $35 Thursday, and $40 for Friday.
Track Enterprises, the promotion company for the Terre Haute Action Track, has also announced a three-day superticket, which includes general admission for all three days for just $75, a $15 savings off the single-day prices.
