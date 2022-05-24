Matt Jachec and Jordan Schaffer were both honored on the Missouri Valley Conference First Team as the duo led six Sycamores to receive conference honors as announced by the league office on Tuesday morning.
Jachec (SP) and Schaffer (SS) both picked First Team nods, while Josue Urdaneta (2B) and Seth Gergely (OF) were honored on the Second Team. Sean Ross (OF) added an Honorable Mention selection, while Jachec, Gergely, and Grant Magill (C) all were named to the All-MVC Defensive team as voted on by the league’s head coaches.
Jachec receives the recognition for the first time in his collegiate career as the Hampshire, Ill., native put together a dominant starting campaign as the Sycamores’ ace. The redshirt sophomore went at least 5 2/3 innings in all 13 starts in the 2022 season and posted seven quality starts on the year in pacing the Indiana State pitching staff.
The right-hander finished the regular season sitting in the top-15 in the NCAA in strikeout-to-walk ratio (7.78, 14th), and walks allowed per nine innings (0.91, 5th), while finishing in the top-10 in the MVC in total strikeouts (70). He tied for the conference lead with eight wins and finished first among all MVC starters with a 3.13 ERA. Jachec added a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage over his 19 chances and added two pickoffs off the mound.
Schaffer is back on the First Team for the second consecutive season as the redshirt senior finished among the Sycamores leaders in multiple offensive categories including hits, runs, batting average, and stolen bases. The West Terre Haute, Ind. native finished the regular season with a .333 batting average with 61 hits, while scoring a team-high 43 runs.
The Sycamores’ regular leadoff hitter was among the conference leaders in on-base percentage (.429) and slugging percentage (.464), while getting hit by an MVC-leading 22 pitches. He put together two double-digit on-base streaks in 2022 and added 10 doubles, one triple, and four home runs to his career totals this season.
Southern Illinois shortstop Kaeber Rog and Evansville pitcher Nick Smith were tabbed Joe Carter Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year, respectively by the conference office. Evansville’s Wes Carroll was named the league’s Dan Callahan Coach of the Year. Rog was also named Newcomer of the Year and DBU rookie third baseman Luke Heefner earned Freshman of the Year honors. Illinois State outfielder Ryan Cermak recorded Defensive Player of the Year award for a second-straight season.
Track and Field
• Porter honored — Indiana State sophomore Ryann Porter was named the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Track and Field Scholar Athlete of the Year, as announced by the conference Tuesday.
Porter, who has a 4.00 GPA as an elementary education major, was one of 30 Indiana State student-athletes named to the MVC Track and Field Scholar Athlete Teams. The Sycamores’ 30 MVC Scholar-Athlete Team honorees were the most among any school in the conference.
To be eligible, athletes must be a sophomore or higher, have a cumulative GPA above 3.30 and score at either the MVC Indoor or Outdoor Championships.
Porter and Maddie Welsh (biology) had the top GPA among the women’s honorees, while Tahj Johnson had the top GPA among ISU’s men’s honorees at 3.99 as an applied medicine major.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.