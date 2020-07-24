Fresh off preseason All-MVFC honors from the Phil Steele football publication Friday afternoon, Indiana State's football duo of Dante Hendrix and Inoke Moala also picked up Fourth Team Preseason All-American accolades.
Hendrix was named First Team All-MVFC at wide receiver. Hendrix led the team and ranked third in the MVFC with 653 receiving yards with 51 receptions.
Moala played in all 12 games while starting 11 on the defensive line. Moala had 31 tackles, including 14 solo stops and had 12.5 tackles-for-loss for 44 yards which ranked second on the team. Moala also had 3.5 sacks for 22 yards.
Hendrix and Moala were two of five Sycamores named to Phil Steele's All-MVFC team. They are joined by return specialist Dakota Caton, guard Isaiah Edwards and running back Peterson Kerlegrand.
The Sycamores are set to open their 2020 season on Sept. 3 at Eastern Illinois.
Basketball
• Pomeroys ink players — St. Mary-of-the-Woods men's basketball team signed several players on Friday, including West Vigo's Sean Roberts.
"I feel very honored to be a part of SMWC first basketball team ever. Especially being from this town, it's something to take pride in and I'm looking forward to what we're able to accomplish over these next few years. The coaching staff did a great job during the recruiting process working through the crazy pandemic we're all going through so I also want to thank them for that," said Roberts in a SMWC press release.
Joining Roberts will be Gary West swingman Isaiah Sims, Indianapolis Shortridge point guard Jaden Brookins, Indianapolis Ritter center Damon Ogletree Jr., Indianapolis Providence Cristo Rey guard Elkin Ramirez-Vasquez and Kansas City small forward Vairick Wooden.
