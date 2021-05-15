A quartet of All-Missouri Valley Conference performers, highlighted by an MVC title in the men’s high jump, led the way for Indiana State at day two of the MVC Championships.
The Sycamores high jumpers completed the indoor-outdoor sweep of event in the Missouri Valley Conference on Saturday afternoon when freshman Kevin Krutsch claimed the first MVC title of the weekend for Indiana State. The freshman earned the victory with a clearance of 6-9 1/2 while teammate Nathan Kiger placed fourth to score with a clearance of 6-6.
The ISU men sit in sixth with 28.33 points, trailing Northern Iowa (103.5), Illinois State (74.33), Drake (45), Southern Illinois (33.5) and Bradley (32). The Sycamore women find themselves in third as a team with 46 points, trailing only Illinois State (114) and Southern Illinois (70).
On the women’s side, Indiana State had a strong day of performances. Claire Pittman earned the top finish of the day, placing second in the women’s long jump for All-MVC honors behind a personal-best leap of 18-10.
During the last track event of the day for the women, Jocelyn Quiles topped her personal-best in the 3000-meter steeplechase for All-MVC honors and a third-place finish. The senior ended with the second-best time in school history of 10:20.10.
Also earning All-Valley honors for the Sycamore women was Kelsey Bowlds. Using a season-best clearance of 5-7 1/2, the outdoor freshman took third overall in the high jump.
Four Sycamores will represent ISU in the 100 on Sunday. On the men’s side, JaVaughn Moore (10.60), Noah Malone (10.72) and Blayne Harrington (10.82) all earned automatic qualifying slots while Reynei Wallace clocked a time of 12.07 to qualify on the women’s side.
Day three of the MVC Championships for Sycamore track and field resumes tomorrow afternoon at 12:30 p.m. with the women’s triple jump and discus throw.
Tennis
• Engineers bow out of NCAA Tournament — At Nashville, Washington & Lee won two doubles matches and the first three singles matches to pick up a 5-1 victory over Rose-Hulman in the NCAA Division III Men's Tennis Tournament Round of 32 on Saturday.
The No. 1 doubles team of Joseph Conrad and Hart Howard led the Engineers effort with an 8-6 victory. Washington & Lee picked up 8-5 and 8-3 wins in the remaining two doubles flights to take the match lead.
Rose-Hulman completes a strong season with a 7-4 record and its sixth consecutive trip to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Baseball
• Engineers season ends — At Rose-Hulman, the 2021 Rose-Hulman baseball season came to an end with a 9-7 loss to Bluffton as the visiting Beavers advanced into the HCAC Tournament by winning a 2-of-3 opening round Series.
Bluffton won the series opener 11-10 late Friday night, then advanced into next week's 5-team HCAC Tournament.
The Rose-Hulman offense was highlighted by Harris Camp, who finished 2-4 with a triple, three RBIs and one run scored. Manuel Lopez added two singles, one run and one RBI. Luke Calabrese also had a pair of hits on the day.
Rose-Hulman ended the season with a 23-14 record and tied for second place in the HCAC regular season standings with Franklin.
