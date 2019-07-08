Chic-fil-A of Terre Haute is hosting a "Spirit Day" in support and celebration of the Indiana State women's basketball program on July 15.
A portion of all sales will be donated to the Sycamore women's basketball program for those that present a flyer located on GoSycamores.com as well as on the Indiana State women's basketball social media pages while placing their order between the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The Sycamores will be on hand for a meet-and-greet from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. that day.
The Sycamores, under the direction of second-year head coach Vicki Hall, was recently honored as having the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Baseball
• Tiegs leaves ISU for Rangers — Indiana State pitching coach Jordan Tiegs has left the baseball coaching staff, according to ISU coach Mitch Hannahs. Tiegs took a job with the Texas Rangers and will work with pitchers in their organization.
Tiegs had been on Hannahs' staff since 2015.
• THN 12s are 2-0 — The Terre Haute North 12-year-old Little League team defeated Danville 12-3 and Plainfield 16-1 in weekend district action. Colten Moore had four hits in Sunday's win over Danville as the team had 13 hits overall. Parker Weir was 3-for-3 with 4 RBI against Plainfield.
The 12s next play Brownsburg on Wednesday in Danville.
Golf
• Sycamores honored — The Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars announced that three Sycamores were selected by the national organization for honors on Monday. All told, a total of 1,097 women's collegiate golfers were recognized this year with this prestigious honor.
Sierra Hargens, Sophie Benetti and Kayla Ryan were each honored by the WGCA. The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.
Hargens, who carries a 3.84 GPA in Mechanical Engineering, finished the season with a 77.9 strokes per round average. Benetti, owns a 3.62 GPA in Biology, finished her final Sycamore campaign with an 82 strokes per round average. Ryan, who possesses a 3.84 GPA in Exercise Science, ranked 32nd in the MVC this past season with a 79.92 stroke average.
