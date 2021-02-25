METRO ROUNDUP: ISU will allow limited spectators at spring events

The Indiana State University athletic department has announced that limited spectators will be allowed at ISU soccer, baseball, and softball events this spring.
Following continued conversations with local health care experts and officials, the decision has been made to limit in-venue personnel to essential game personnel and student-athletes pass list.
Options are available to those who purchased baseball season tickets and made a seat donation.
In other ticket-related news:
• MVC announces Arch Madness ticket sales — The Missouri Valley Conference will conduct its 31st St. Louis-based postseason men’s basketball tournament when the State Farm MVC Tournament takes the hardwood at Enterprise Center, on Thursday-Sunday, March 4-7, 2021. The State Farm MVC Tournament, also known uniquely as “Arch Madness” to Valley fans, will be played at Enterprise Center for the 27th time.
Beginning at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, single-game tickets for the quarterfinals, semifinals and the championship contest will go on sale via TicketMaster.com. All tickets — sold in two-, three- and four-ticket pods — will be digital and available on guests’ mobile devices. Mobile ticketing will allow for no-touch scanning of tickets at entry.
Limited lower-bowl seating will be available at $35 per game on Friday and $40 per game on Saturday and Sunday, while a total of 500 socially-distanced, upper-deck tickets per contest will be available at $25 per game on Friday and $30 per game on Saturday and Sunday.
As a response to health and safety protocols, all nine games of the tournament will be treated as separate sessions.
Baseball
• Sycamores to play four at Tennessee — Indiana State baseball returns to action this weekend as the team travels to Knoxville for a four-game series against No. 16 Tennessee. The teams will kick off the series Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. before playing a doubleheader beginning at noon on Saturday. Sunday’s series finale is scheduled for a 1 p.m. first pitch.
All four games are slated to air on SEC Network. Rain is possible in the Knoxville area throughout the weekend.
• Collett homers in UK season opener — Terre Haute native T.J. Collett slugged a home run in his Kentucky season debut on Tuesday.
Collett wacked a two-run blast in the first inning of Kentucky's 5-1 win over Miami of Ohio.
Track and Field
• ISU competes in MVC indoors — Indiana State was picked to finish second in the pre-championship poll for both men's and women's indoor track and field in the MVC Championships coaches poll.
On the men's side, the Sycamores currently have four of the top five fastest times in the 60m dash with MVC Most Outstanding Male Track Athlete, JaVaughn Moore, on top of the Valley leaderboard with his time of 6.76. Matthew Lewis-Banks looks for another gold medal in the 60m hurdles — his current time of 8.05 is second in the Valley this season and is ranked nationally.
The distance medley relay squad sits first on the Valley leaderboard and 37th nationally with a time of 10:34.54. In the field, high jump teammates Kevin Krutsch and Nick Schultz share the top spot in the Valley and are ranked 30th in the nation with their mark of 6-foot-11. Sophomore Emmanuel Odubanjo has the furthest mark in the Valley for the triple jump alongside teammate Dearis Harron who currently holds the second-best mark in both the long jump and the triple jump.
ISU's men last won the MVC indoors in 2015.
On the women's side, the Sycamores will look to Mia Mackenzie in the pentathlon as she currently ranks first in the Valley this season heading into the championship. Ryann Porter sits first for the Valley for the triple jump with her mark of 39 feet-1 inch.
Jocelyn Quiles currently ranks within the top-10 on the Valley leaderboard in the 3000m (2nd), the 800m (6th) and the mile (6th). Mirlege Castor currently holds the second fastest 60m time in the Valley and is ranked within the top-10 for the 200m.
Zoe Sullivan currently sits third on the Valley leaderboard this season in the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.86 and will look for a spot on the podium this weekend. In the pole vault, Selene Weaver is best of four Sycamores to rank within the top-10 for the Valley this season. Others to watch out for include Kelsey Bowlds (high jump), Kaitlyn Davis (long jump) and Jayla Bynum (shot put) who all rank within the top-five in their respective events on the Valley performance list.
Soccer
• Engineers picked second — Rose-Hulman's women's soccer team has been picked to finish second in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference standings this upcoming spring season, in a preseason poll of league coaches released on Thursday.
Rose-Hulman finished 15-5-1 overall and 8-0-1 in HCAC play to win both the conference regular season and tournament championships in 2019. The Fightin' Engineers advanced to the NCAA Division III Tournament, narrowly falling 1-0 in overtime to Augsburg in an effort that nearly resulted in the first NCAA win in program history.
Hanover was narrowly chosen as the preseason league favorites with 80 poll points. Rose-Hulman came in second place with 71 points, followed by Mount St. Joseph with 63 points. Transylvania, Anderson, Franklin, Bluffton, Earlham, Manchester and Defiance rounded out the women's soccer preseason poll.
