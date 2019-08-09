A total of 178 Indiana State student-athletes highlight more than 1,900 league-wide who earned selection to the 2018-19 Missouri Valley Conference Honor Roll, as announced by the league office. A total of 14 of those Sycamore student-athletes earned the league’s highest academic achievement by capturing the Missouri Valley Conference President’s Council Academic Excellence Award.
2018-19 was a banner year for the Sycamores academically as Indiana State had 31 student-athletes earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average while 13 teams earned a 3.0 GPA or higher. ISU has recorded 49 consecutive semesters with at least a 3.0 department wide GPA or higher. Sycamore Athletics posted a 3.29 GPA for the 2017-18 academic year.
The President’s Council Academic Excellence Award requires a minimum 3.8 cumulative grade point average (through Spring 2019 semester), participation in athletics a minimum of two years, and the student-athlete must be within 18 hours of graduation. 14 from Indiana State received this high honor.
Recipients
Women’s Soccer: Caitlyn Eddy, Julia Kist, Katie Sidloski; Women’s Swimming & Diving: Martina Marks; Women’s Track & Field: Megan Doty, Abigail Grider, Cami Hansen, Joshua Perry, Benjamin Vertelney, Alli Workman; Volleyball: Cassie Kawa; Women’s Basketball: Tierra Webb; Softball: Rebecca Malchow, Bailey Martin.
Also, 731 student-athletes received the league’s Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award, which requires a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for the previous two semesters, a minimum 3.2 cumulative grade point average, and participation in athletics. All told, 74 Sycamore student-athletes were named to this list.
Recipients
Baseball: Nolan Brimbury, Danny Colon, Clay Dungan, Hunter Lewis, Tyler Ward, Max Wright; Men’s Track & Field: Ben Andreatta; Kyle Collins, Joshua Perry, Michael Marling, Quentin Pierce, Nick Schultz, Ben Vertelney, Garrett Wagner, Colton Yeakley, Nicholas Yeend; Women’s Swimming & Diving: Cierra Campbell, Allie Engstrom, Kendall Hansen, Hena Hassan, Mykenzie Kostka, Vivian Kritikou, Alex Malmborg, Martina Marks, Elisabeth Peskin, Megan Schade, Kerry Tepe; Women’s Basketball: Tierra Webb; Women’s Soccer: Lindsey Anstine, Kathryn Besserman, Camryn DeGrafft, Jordan Denton, Kim Gleason, Natalie Kesselring, Lexi Harte, Julia Kist, Jensen Margheim, Katie Sidloski, Hannah Sullivan, Danielle Varner, Katie Wells; Softball: Amanda Guercio, Abby Kruzel, Becky Malchow, Brooke Mann, Mallory Marsicek, Bailey Martin, Peyton Ottersbach, Gabbi Schnaiter; Women’s Track & Field: Emily Brady, Gabrielle Brown, Michaella Burchett, Claire Collins, Imani Davis, Kaitlyn Davis, Megan Doty, Tajaa Fair, Abigail Grider, Cami Hansen, Emma Hayward, Allana Ince, Kristine Lindow, Colleen Madden, Jocelyn Quiles, Caitlyn Redmon, Michaela Ward, Alli Workman; Women’s Golf: Sophie Benetti, Sierra Hargens, Alex Jennings, Kayla Ryan; Volleyball: Laura Gross, Cassie Kawa, and Jade York.
In addition, the Missouri Valley Conference has announced its 2018-19 Honor Roll, which recognizes academic achievement of student-athletes. To qualify for the Valley Honor Roll, a student-athlete must have recorded a minimum 3.2 grade point average for a specified term (Fall 2018/Spring 2019), must have been a member of an athletics team, and must have a minimum of 12 hours of enrollment during the fall or spring semesters. An impressive 178 Sycamore student-athletes were named to the 2017-18 Missouri Valley Conference Honor Roll.
Recipients
Men’s Basketball: Daniel Huenermann, Tyreke Key; Baseball: Nicholas Barrett, Joe Boyle Nolan Brimbury, William Buraconak, Danny Colon, Dominic Cusmano, Clay Dungan, Roberto Enriquez, Tyler Grauer, Ellison Hanna, Romero Harris, Max Klein, Hunter Lewis, Collin Liberatore, Brandt Nowaskie, Dane Tofteland, Tyler Ward, Max Wright; Men’s Track & Field: Ben Andreatta; Joseph Barnes, Ryan Cash, Kyle Collins, Tremaine Gonzalez, Grant Harris, Antoine Howard, Noah Hufnagel, Nathan Kiger, Cale Kilian, Blake Kramer, Matthew Lewis-Banks, Michael Marling, James Mitchell, Brett Norton, Sam Overton, Eric Paden, Benjamin Payton, Joshua Perry, Quentin Pierce, Kannon Sams, Nick Schultz, Juan Tirado, Ben Vertelney, Garrett Wagner, Callan Whitehouse, Wyatt Wyman, Colton Yeakley, Nick Yeend; Women’s Swimming & Diving: Taneal Baptiste, Joelle Borchers, Madison Brand, Cierra Campbell, Allie Engstrom, Jordan Gramlich, Kendall Hansen, Hena Hassan, Ashley Jenkins, Mykenzie Kostka, Paraskevi Kritikou, Alex Malmborg, Caitlin Mansker, Martina Marks, Katherine Minatra, Anna Maria Nasiou, Markele Pavlu Lewin, Elisabeth Peskin, Jolie Ruszak, Megan Schade, Keara Shelton, Ashleight Sinks, Kerry Tepe, Emily Webb; Women’s Basketball: Janara Flowers, Kierra Isaiah, Maeva Kitantou, Ashli O’Neal, Elisabeth Tamis, Ana Valero Lopez, Tierra Webb, Regan Wentland; Women’s Soccer: Lindsey Anstine, Kathryn Besserman, Sarah Clancy, Camryn DeGrafft, Jordan Denton, Caitlyn Eddy, Alise Emser, Sidney Ewing, Caitlin Glascott, Kim Gleason, Lexi Harte, Natalie Kesselring, Julia Kist, Jensen Margheim, Katie Sidloski, Pam Silies, Alina Steffen, Hannah Sullivan, Erin Sweda, Danielle Varner, Katie Wells; Softball:Shaye Barton, TeAnn Bringle, Della Gher, Rebecca Gibbs, Amanda Guercio, Riley Hecklinski, Grace Hunger, Kristen Kelly, Abbey Kruzel, Becky Malchow, Brooke Mann, Mallory Marsicek, Bailey Martin, Alexis McCullough, Peyton Ottersbach, Olivia Patton, Sara Peterson, Gabbi Schnaiter, Leslie Sims, Tessa Sims, Alexandra Siwek, Annie Tokarek; Women’s Track & Field: Hanna Atwood, Emily Brady, Gabi Brown, Michaella Burchett, Tara Cassidy, Esther Chukwunwike, Claire Collins, Jessi Conley, Shana Cooper, Imani Davis, Kaitlyn Davis, Megan Doty, Margaret Falter, Tajaa Fair, Abigail Grider, Alexis Grider, Cami Hansen, Emma Hayward, Brooklyn Hey, Allana Ince, Megan Lambrecht, Kristin Lindow, Mia Mackenzie, Colleen Madden, Jezel Martin, Sabrina Martinez, Taylor Pierce, Jocelyn Quiles, Caitlyn Redmon, Erin Reese, Taylor Rogers, Cassaundra Roper, Carson Smith, Danielle Spring, Michaela Ward, Elaina Walls, Alli Workman, Devon Zeck; Women’s Golf: Sophie Benetti, Madison Branum, Lauren Green, Sierra Hargens, Alex Jennings, Sydney Parrish, Kayla Ryan, Thilda Staubo; Volleyball: Laura Gross, Damadj Johnson, Cassie Kawa, Addie Kittle, Mary Lewis, Devynn Merriman, Madeline Williams, and Jade York.
Soccer
• ISU exhibition schedule starts today — The Indiana State women’s soccer team will kickoff the 2019 fall campaign with the first of two friendly exhibitions during the preseason as they head to Indiana at 11 a.m. today. The match will be held at Bill Armstrong Stadium.
ISU’s other exhibition friendly will be at home on Thursday when they host Marian (Ind.) at 7 p.m.
Under the direction of fourth-year head coach Julie Hanley, the Sycamores open the campaign behind the strength of 15 returning letterwinners and nine starters. Added into the mix this season will be 10 new freshmen, including Erin Swedawho missed all of the 2018 campaign with an injury suffered in the preseason.
Katie Sidloski returns for her senior year having scored four goals and posting four more assists for a total of 12 points during the year. Hannah Sullivan played and started in all 18 games for the Sycamores last year while recording five total shutouts.
While this match is a friendly, the Sycamores and Hoosiers have battled on the pitch four times previously, with the last meeting coming in 2014. ISU has never defeated the Hoosiers, with three of the four all-time meetings having come in Bloomington.
Golf
• Hole-in-one — David Marone aced the No. 13 hole at Hulman Links on Wednesday. The hole played at 199 yards and Marone used a 4-hybrid. Witness was Jerry Clayton.
