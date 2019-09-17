Indiana State's volleyball team claimed its second consecutive victory of the season on Tuesday, withstanding a comeback attempt by IUPUI in the third set to win the match 3-0 in the home opener at ISU Arena.
ISU (2-8) came out hot, winning the first set 25-11 and then the second 25-12. IUPUI battled back in the third set, but the Sycamores showed grit and claimed the frame, 31-29.
Defensively the Sycamores were superb, forcing the Jaguars to hit -.044, the first time holding an opponent to negative hitting since Sept.1, 2018 against Winthrop. The Sycamores also tallied 70 digs on the match for 23.33 digs-per-set. Libero Melina Tedrow finished with 20 digs, making it her fourth match of the year crossing the 20-dig threshold.
Across the net, IUPUI tallied 61 digs and were led by their libero, Rachel Hickey with 23.
ISU also ended with six total blocks, including two block assists and a solo block from Madeline Williams, while the Jags only finished with three total blocks.
On the offensive side, ISU was led by redshirt senior Cassie Kawa. The senior-leader led the squad with 11 kills and also earned four block assists throughout the match as well. As a team, the Sycamores hit .161.
Setters Chloe Mason and Mary Hannah Lewis once again split the workload, recording 13 and 12 assists, respectively. ISU finished with 31 assists to IUPUI’s 28.
ISU has 10 days off until it plays at Drake to start Missouri Valley Conference action on Sept. 27.
Golf
• Wabash Valley Classic tee times — Tee times have been released for Saturday's third round of the 2019 Wabash Valley Classic golf tournament at Rea Park.
9 a.m. — Ben Kiburis (173), Paul Thomas (171), Steve Bensley (170)
9:10 — Mark Malone (169), Randy Nicoson (167), Ken Walker (165)
9:20 — Jeff Saleh (164), Sam Peoples (163), Randy Kruse (162), Russ Maesch (160)
9:30 — Alan Buell (159), Frank Wall (158), Jim Homburg (156), Mark Fenton (156)
9:40 — Mike Harding (154), Bill Doan (154), Kevin McCrea (154)
9:50 — Marvin Keith (153), Mike Toney (152), Scott Givens (149)
10:00 — Wayne Loughmiller (148), Mark Bird (146), Darrell Shouse (140)
10:10 — J.T. Vitaniemi (180), Jason Nejman (177), Alex Brooks (175)
10:20 — Jared Blankenship (172), Earl Elliott (167), John Brush (165)
10:30 — Aaron Mundy (159), Jason Kyle (162), Jim Jenkins (162)
10:40 — Andy Jackson (159), Tom Jones (159), Tom Rohr (158)]
10:50 — Greg Gruner (156), Matt Boudreau (156), Ryan Roscoe (156)
11:00 — Trevor Howland (155), Fred Reynolds (155), Don Alumbaugh (155)
11:10 — Ryan Harmon (155), Troy Weber (155), Tyler Wampler (154)
11:20 — Gary Stuck (154), Jim Winning (154), Seth Payton (154), Scott Johansen Jr. (154)
11:30 — Eric Miller (153), Ken McVey (153), Dan Gmelich (151), Devon Klutey (150)
11:40 — J.P. Kanizer (150), Phillip Myers (150), Stacey Vitaniemi (150), Zach Kent (149)
11:50 — Kyle Stevenson (149), Rich Schelsky (148), Eddie Kanizer (147), Dave Wampler (147)
Noon — Stu Johnson (147), Drew Cahill (146), Mike Ball (145), Chris Cassell (142)
• Nadmid earns HCAC honor — Rose-Hulman senior Namuunaa Nadmid has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Women's Golf Player of the Week for her efforts at the Illinois Wesleyan Invitational last weekend.
Nadmid placed 7th overall in the 91-player field with rounds of 78 and 76. She helped the Engineers place 6th in a field of 17 teams that included several nationally ranked squads in NCAA Division III.
• Smith also honored — Rose-Hulman freshman Gage Smith has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's Golf Player of the Week after a historic performance at the Benedictine Invitational last weekend.
Smith recorded the third-lowest score relative to par in Rose-Hulman school history with a two under par round of 70 at Benedictine on Saturday. The score of 70 also tied for eighth in Rose-Hulman's fewest strokes in a round list.
Soccer
• Bednarek feted by HCAC — Rose-Hulman junior Travis Bednarek has been named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
Bednarek scored the first goal in each match, as Rose-Hulman defeated Wabash 2-0 and knocked off Millikin 2-1 last week.
Football
• Engineer defender honored — Rose-Hulman sophomore Winston Amankwah has been named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Confrerence Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in Saturday night's 30-0 shutout victory at Rhodes College.
Amankwah recorded the second-longest interception return for a touchdown in Rose-Hulman history with his 97-yard pick six in the second quarter. Amankwah hauled in a pass on the Rose-Hulman 3-yard line and scampered down the sideline 97 yards for a score.
He was also part of a defense that recorded Rose-Hulman's first shutout since 2013. The Lynx completed just 8 of 26 passes in the game for 105 yards, and Amankwah tied for team-high honors with two pass breakups.
The first-year starter has 15 career tackles, three pass breakups and one tackle for loss in his career.
Rose-Hulman improved to 1-1 and have a bye this week, then begin HCAC play on Sept. 28 at Manchester.
Baseball
• Seniors compete — The Volkers Group Yankees beat the White Sox 6-5 in Terre Haute Men's Senior League play over the weekend.
Jared Clark got the last out with the potential winning run on base after the White Sox rallied from a 6-0 deficit. Troy Woodard had three hits for the Sox, while Andy Jackson, John Lee and Clark each had two hits and an RBI for the Yankees.
Softball
• Young Warriors win — Casey's junior high team defeated Martinsville 10-0 to win a Class A regional over the weekend.
Addi Leichty allowed just one hit with 11 strikeouts in five innings and was also 2 for 3 for the 20-3 Warriors. Morgan Cribelar, Kam Smith and Natalie Craig also had two hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.