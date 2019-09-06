In the opening match of the Auto-Owners Insurance Spartan Invitational, Indiana State fell to tourney host Michigan State in three sets.
The Spartans started strong, but the Sycamores didn’t go away and pushed MSU in the second set before falling in the match, 3-0 [25-9, 25-18, 25-10].
Defensively, Indiana State recorded more digs than the Spartans, 31-30, but Michigan State finished with 11 blocks to ISU’s three. Melina Tedrow was the lone Sycamore to finish with double-digit digs at 10. The hosts were led by Jamye Cox with 11 digs.
On the offensive side of the net, the Trees were led by Nikkie White who finished with seven kills, but as a team they struggled, hitting just .073 for the match. On the other side, the Spartans hit .376 with Rebecka Poljan tallying 10 digs.
I I I
In other volleyball action:
• Engineers prevail — At Naperville, Ill., Rose-Hulman knocked Monmouth (Ill.) from the unbeaten ranks with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-23 victory over the Fighting Scots in NCAA Division III volleyball action on Friday night at the North Central Invitational.
The Engineers hit .321 in the first set and .432 in the second to open up an early lead, then withstood a charge from Monmouth to finish off the match.
Elizabeth Canon led the Rose-Hulman offense with 13 kills. Katie Orbeta added 10 kills, 25 assists and nine digs. Adekite Oladipupo pitched in with nine kills.
Rose-Hulman improved to 2-3 with the victory and will face Coe and North Central in a pair of matches on Saturday in Illinois.
Cross country
• ISU women second, men fourth — At Valparaiso, the Indiana State cross country teams opened up their season at the Crusader Open on Friday evening where the women took second as a team and the men placed fourth.
Nationally ranked Notre Dame took home the victory on both the men’s and women’s side with 25 points and 22 points, respectively. On the women’s side ISU placed second with 50 points, defeating IUPUI (71), Loyola (96) and Valparaiso (140). The men ended up finishing in fourth, tallying 100 points and defeating Valparaiso (110). Loyola (43) placed second and IUPUI (82) took third in the men’s competition.
Redshirt senior Brooke Moore opened her final season of eligibility with an impressive performance, leading the blue and white with a fourth-place finish in the women’s 5K race with a time of 17:43.60.
Following close behind Moore was redshirt sophomore Jocelyn Quiles, crossing the line in ninth with a time of 18:04.70, just two seconds outside of the Sycamore all-time top-25. Alli Workman also posted a top-10 finish for the Trees, staying with Quiles and taking the 10th position in the race at 18:06.80.
On the men’s side Nick Yeend was the clear leader for ISU, earning a sixth-place finish and clocking a time of 18:44.40.
Sophomores Noah Hufnagel and Cale Kilian were the only other Indiana State men to earn top-25 finishes. Hufnagel took home a time of 19:10.60 en route to finishing in 16th while Kilian crossed the finish line in 20th and a time of 19:12.70.
Up next, ISU gets hosts the John McNichols Invitational at the historic LaVern Gibson Championships Cross Country Course on Sept. 21.
Soccer
• ISU falls to 0-5 — At Mount Pleasant, Mich., Visiting Indiana State scored in the first three minutes but Central Michigan scored twice late in the second half en route to a 2-1 victory over the Sycamores.
ISU fell to 0-5 on the season while the Chippewas improved to 1-0-2.
Celeste Wahlberg led the way for the Sycamores with three shots, including one goal while Sidney Ewing posted the Sycamores’ fourth shot, hers being a quick goal. Hannah Sullivan tied a career high with eight saves in the contest.
