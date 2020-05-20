Indiana State track & field has announced the addition of 14 men and 19 women to the roster for the 2020-21 season, program director Angela Martin announced Wednesday.
Of the 33 incoming athletes, 17 hail from the state of Indiana, seven come from Illinois, two join the program from Barbados and Ohio and one each from Delaware, Florida, Michigan, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
“We are very excited about our incoming class for next year,” Martin said. “Although they didn’t get to finish their 2020 spring season, many of the athletes that we have added have great experience at the top of the state level. We are grateful that they will get to continue their track and field and cross country careers as Sycamores.”
On the men's side, ISU added Mike Adams Jr. (sprints, Indianapolis), Quincy Armstrong (hurdles/sprints, Brentwood, Tenn.), Wesley Beitler (distance, Aurora, Ill.), Negus Bogard (distance, Robinson, Ill.), Noah Bolt (throws, Kalamazoo, Mich.), Mitchell Cline (sprints, Madison), Elijah Grider (hurdles, Bedford), Napoleon Hernandez (long sprints, Wilmington, Del.), Gavin Holz (pole vault, Converse), Tahj Johnson (jump sprints, Converse), Noah Malone (sprints, Fishers), Bryce Patterson (sprints, Terre Haute by way of Clay City High School), Wyatt Puff (throws, Fishers) and Dean Schmidt (distance, Evansville).
On the women's side, ISU signed Erica Barker (distance, Richmond), Landis Brandon (pole vault, Monticello, Ill.), Mirlege Castor (sprints, Fort Myers, Fla.), Cloe Clark (throws, Monticello, Ill.), Morgan Dyer (distance, Elkhart), Kamille Gaskin-Griffith (multi-sport, Bridgetown, Barbados), Chloe Loftus (distance, Floyds Knobs), Sierra Long (hurdles/sprints, DeKalb, Ill.), Sydney Partyka (distance, Chicago), Ryann Porter (jumps, Janesville, Wis.), Eva Grace Quinlan (hurdles, Dillsboro), Hannah Redlin (throws, Rensselaer), Mackenzie Stoltz (hurdles, Cloverdale), Kaylin Strahan (sprints, Chicago), Shianne Switzer (hurdles, Lafayette), Zoe Sullivan (hurdles/sprints, Indianapolis), Selene Weaver (pole vault, Pitsburg, Ohio), Maddie Welsh (pole vault, Centerville, Ohio) and Dominique Wood (jumps, Christ Church, Barbados).
Horse racing
• No Ag Fair — The 2020 Martinsville (Ill.) Agricultural Fair has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The fair had been scheduled for June 7-13. Harness racing has been part of the fair for more than 50 years.
Officials hope to observe the 75th anniversary of the event next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.