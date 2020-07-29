The Indiana State men's basketball non-conference schedule for the 2020-21 campaign filled out further and includes an exhibition game against a familiar foe.
ISU will host Wyoming on Dec. 9 at Hulman Center. The Sycamores will play at Wyoming in 2021-22.
Indiana State's first game in newly renovated Hulman Center will be on Nov. 4 when they host Rose-Hulman for The Royce Waltman/Jim Shaw Classic.
"We always like to get together with our friends at Rose-Hulman to honor two beloved former coaches," ISU coach Greg Lansing said. "The Royce Waltman/Jim Shaw Classic allows everyone in the community to honor those two greats and celebrate basketball in Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley. As an exhibition game, it will be the first game in the newly renovated Hulman Center."
ISU last played Wyoming in 2015 and defeated the Cowboys 70-55 during the second iteration of the Mountain West-Missouri Valley Conference Challenge series. The Sycamores played at Wyoming in 2010 during the first version of the challenge series and endured a heavy a 81-51 defeat.
"Any time you can get a home and home series with a program like Wyoming out of the Mountain West, you do it," Lansing continued. "We have played at each other's homes before and look forward to competing again."
ISU and Rose-Hulman last met in 2018 and have met semi-regularly during the Lansing coaching era.
Football
• ISU loses home football game — Indiana State is minus one game on its football schedule after the Great Lakes Valley Conference postponed football to the spring earlier this week.
The Sycamores were scheduled to host Lindenwood, a GLVC member, on Sept. 19.
ISU coach Curt Mallory said Wednesday there are no firm plans as of yet to replace Lindenwood on the schedule or play someone else.
Tennis
• Engineers earn scholar-athlete honors — Five women's tennis players and three men's tennis players earned Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athlete recognition, in results released on Wednesday.
The women's players are Naomi Bhagat, Emma Goodman, Kyla Jarvis, Julia McGuire and Anna Thompson. The men's players are Joseph Conrad, Josh Giambattista and Grant Stamper.
Varsity tennis players must achieve a grade point average above 3.50 during the 2019-20 academic year and earn a varsity letter to qualify for the ITA All-Academic Team.
Motorsports
• Crossroads Dragway — Weekend results reported from the Crossroads Dragway:
Box Gambler
Winner — Randy Protz ('74 Chevy Vega Wagon) 5.994 - 112.43 (5.97 dial)
Runner-up — Joey Moore ('98 Chevy Camaro) 6.248 - 109.17 (6.24 dial)
Semifinal — Cody Alumbaugh
No Box Gambler
Winner — Austin Tewell ('86 Chevy Monte Carlo SS) 8.070 - 59.85 (6.93 dial)
Runner-up — Doug Smith ('84 Chevy S-10) (6.81 dial) Red Light
Semifinal — Adam Phillips
Pro
Winner — Cody Alumbaugh ('96 Chevy S-10) 6.672 - 101.37 (6.63 dial)
Runner-up — Shawn Rissler ('02 Pontiac Trans Am) 6.622 - 104.14 (6.62 dial)
Semifinalists — Dustin Brenton, Chad Eaton
Super Pro
Winner — Steve Brenton ('67 Chevy Camaro) 6.364 - 106.08 (6.35 dial)
Runner-up — Cody Alumbaugh ('96 Chevy S-10) 6.661 - 101.85 (6.66 dial) Red Light
Semifinal — Jeff Shick
Republic Services High School/Junior Street
Winner — Damian Stout ('95 Chevy Camaro) 9.358 - 75.96 (9.40 dial)
Runner-up — Ashton Dawson ('09 Ford Mustang) 10.38 - 67.84 (10.45 dial) Red Light
Semifinal — Miles Leach
Junior Dragster
Winner — Sam Arthur 9.029 - 71.10 (8.99 dial)
Runner-up — Gus Monday 7.889 - 84.08 (7.90 dial)
Semifinal — Aiden Lawson
Agresta/Protz Sportsman Memorial Race
Winner — Jeff Stout ('95 Chevy Camaro) 9.281 - 76.82 (9.24 dial)
Runner-up — Chad Eaton ('85 Chevy Monte Carlo) (7.39 dial) Red Light
Semifinalists — Gaige Brenton, Jed Veach
Golf
• League play — Results reported from area league play:
Ladies Rea Park 18-Hole League
Low Gross — Josie Thompson 82; Low Net — Susan Amerman 63; Birdies — Sheri Harden No. 4; Vivian Tompkins No. 6; Sharon Hamilton No. 6; Josie Thompson No. 16; Chip-ins —Madonna Johnson No. 2; Susan Amerman No. 8; Leta Hiatt No. 8; Low Putts — Madonna Johnson & Beth Lowe 26
Paitson's Roofing East End Ladies Golf League at Mark's Par 3
Standings — Baesler's Market 327; Modesitt/Emmert Realty 300; Fairway Golf 296; Kleptz Restaurant 282; Brashier Equipment 282; Advanced Chiropractic 272; Kroc's Butcher Shop 246; Riddell National Bank 235
Low Gross — Karen Seeling 36; Low Net — Jerri Boone 27; Birdies — Karen Seeling No. 4; Chip-Ins — Mary Add Baker No. 4; Play of the Day — Jerri Boone
