Indiana State's women’s swimming and diving program has released its 2020 signing class, coach Josh Christensen announced.
“We’re really excited about this group of women and what they will bring to our program. Our diving squad gains a lot of depth with the three we’ve added here," Christensen said. "On the swimming side, we’ve got some ladies that will be able to make an immediate impact within the Missouri Valley Conference.
"There are some very strong high school and club programs represented in this class, which says a lot about the type of student-athletes we are recruiting. While their academic and athletic credentials are strong, we’re also confident they fit our team culture and will be future leaders for our program.”
Joining the Sycamores this fall are Eva Amado Valero (breaststroke and individual medley) from Barcelona, Spain; Brooke Bernhardt, a diver from Plainfield; Bailey Betzer, a diver from Penn; Sierra Bowman, a diver from Indian Creek; Parker Biley (backstroke, freestyle and IM) from Englewood, Col.; Ellen Fero (sprinter) from Fishers; Jordan Gruce (middle distance) from Fresno, Calif.; Sarah Higgins (backstroke) from Ballwin, Mo.; Madie Rutan (backstroke) from Roseville, Calif.; and Makaya Sura (breaststroke and IM) from Carmel.
Golf
• South player chooses Pomeroys — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and coach Steve Higham have announced the signing of recent Terre Haute South graduate Sophie Boyll.
Boyll was all-Conference Indiana and the Vigo County individual champion last fall and the Conference Indiana runner-up in 2018. She will study nursing at SMWC.
League results
• Rea Park Wednesday Evening Ladies — Standings July 29: Harden/Boyll 24, Patterson/Rusk 20, Padgett/Johnson 19, Howard/Varble 19, Boyll/Cuvelier 18, Tompkins/Stiegelbauer 17, Chiado/Brashier 16, Seeling/Atterson 15, Hiatt/Torrence 15, Snow/Moreland 12, Mozley/Fenton 10, Horrall/Latta 7. Low gross: Sharon Horrall 39, Shirley Padgett 39. Low net: Laura Chiado 31, Sally Cuvelier 31. Birdies: Padgett (1), Sheri Harden (6), Pam Varble (2). Chip-in: Varbel (2).
Standings July 22: Harden/Boyll 22, Patterson/Rusk 18, Boyll/Cuvelier 17, Tompkins/Stiegelbauer 17, Padgett/Johnson 15, Seeling/Atterson 15, Howard/Varbel 15, Chiado/Brashier 13, Hiatt/Torrence 13, Snow/Moreland 10, Mozley/Fenton 8, Horrall/Latta 5. Low gross: Padgett 39. Low net: Padgett 33. Birdies: Horrall (3), Padgett (1, 7). Chip-ins: Karen Seeling (8), Vivian Tompkins (8), Theresa Moreland (2).
Standings July 15: Harden/Boyll 20, Patterson/Rusk 16, Boyll/Cuvelier 15, Tompkins/Stiegelbauer 15, Padgett/Johnson 13, Howard/Varble 13, Seeling/Atterson 12, Chiado/Brashier 11, Hiatt/Torrence 11, Snow/Moreland 8, Mozley/Fenton 6, Horrall/Latta 4. Low gross: Horrall 40, Morgan Patterson 40. Low net: Chiado 31, Varble 31. Birdies: Patty Stiegelbauer (4), Harden (7). Chip-in: Jean Brashier (8).
Women's Rea Park 18-Hole (July 21) — Low gross: Sharon Horrall 82. Low net: Beth Lowe 67. Birdies: Pat Cannon (6), Susan Clements (6, 9), Sheri Harden (14), Josie Thompson (16). Chip-in: Pam Varble (12). Low putts: Shirley Padgett 28.
Paitson's Eastside Roofing East End Ladies at Mark's Par 3 (July 22) — Standings: Baesler's Market 273, Modesitt/Emmert Realty 262, Fairway Golf 250, Kleptz Restaurant 249, Brashier Equipment 248, Advanced Chiropractic 230, Riddell National Bank 209, Kroc's Butcher Shop 199. Low gross: Wanda Rueckert 36. Low net: Rueckert 27. Chip-ins: Nan Engle (3), Gwen Teneyuca (6). Play of the day: Rueckert.
Terre Haute Savings Bank Seniors at Rea Park — Standings: L.U. 20 358, RBW 351, ACS Chiropractic 311, Apple House 304, Terre Haute Savings Bank 304, Wells Fargo 289, Baesler's Market 280, Blackhawk Community Church 261. Low gross: Ernie Smith 36, Charles Williamson 36. Low net: Dale Varble 28, John Lang 29, Williamson 29.
Baseball
• Sycamores, Engineers honored — Baseball teams from both Indiana State and Rose-Hulman have been recognized for their work in the classroom by earning Team Academic Excellence Awards from the American Baseball Coaches Association.
ISU had a team grade-point average of 3.24 during the past school year. Bradley was the only other Missouri Valley Conference school honored among 64 Division I teams.
Rose is one of fewer than 20 schools in Division III to earn the team award for all five years it has been given and one of 110 honorees — seven from the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference — in 2020.
Auto racing
• Sprint Week reset — Changes have been made in the U.S. Auto Club Indiana Sprint Week schedule due to weather conditions.
The fifth race was scheduled to be run Friday at Lincoln Park Speedway instead of Thursday, with the sixth race slated for Tri-State Speedway on Saturday and the final event set for Sunday at Bloomington Speedway.
Rain and wet grounds wiped out Thursday's race at Lincoln Park Speedway.
Cross country
• Former Sycamore joins USI — Noah Hufnagel, who has two years of cross country eligibility remaining, is transferring to the University of Southern Indiana from Indiana State.
Hufnagel, who is from Santa Claus, was ISU's top finisher in the 2019 Missouri Valley Conference Championship, placing 23rd.
