Indiana State's softball team saw its six-game Missouri Valley Conference win streak snapped Saturday as the Sycamores fell 5-1 to the Salukis on a windy afternoon at Charlotte West Stadium.
The Sycamores (17-15, 6-1) managed just three hits in what was a pitchers' duel for much of the ballgame. Southern Illinois (25-5, 7-2) used a three-run fifth inning to get the series-opening victory.
ISU starting pitcher Lexi Benko struck out five batters across 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits. Hailey Griffin took the loss, allowing three runs in relief. Meanwhile, SIU’s Madi Eberle threw a complete game and struck out four.
Indiana State struck first, going up 1-0 in the top of the fifth inning on a Kaylee Barrett double off the wall in left-center, which scored Cassie Thomerson. Annie Tokarek led off the frame with a double to end SIU’s no-hit bid.
SIU answered in the bottom half of the frame with an RBI double followed by a two-run homer to left to go up 3-1.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Salukis added a pair of runs on a single down the left-field line to make it a 5-1 game. Benko got her fifth strikeout to retire the side..
The series will conclude Sunday with a doubleheader, beginning at 1 p.m. EDT, at Charlotte West Stadium.
• • •
In other college softball Saturday:
• Defiance 10-7, Rose-Hulman 3-4 — At Rose-Hulman Softball Field, the host Engineers relied on two home runs from senior Nicole Lang to remain in contention before falling to Defiance in a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader.
Lang launched a two-run homer in the fifth inning in the opener and added a two-run bomb in the sixth inning of the nightcap. The Game 2 roundtripper pulled Rose within 5-4 before Defiance added two insurance runs in the final inning to secure the victory.
In Game 1, Lang finished 2 for 2 with a home run, two RBIs and one run scored to lead the offense. Lexi Fortuna added two hits, and Katelyn Sarvis had a single and scored one run. Phoebe Worstell struck out six batters to lead the opening-game pitching performance.
In the nightcap, Lang was 1 for 4 with the home run and two runs scored. Sarvis contributed two doubles, one single and two runs to the offense. Worstell added a single and an RBI. Ashley Pinkham struck out five in the pitching circle.
Defiance got home runs from Josilyn Guzman and Laney Grimwood and six hits from Brooke Silcox to lead the team's offensive performance.
Defiance (9-11 overall) is on a nine-game winning streak with a 2-0 HCAC record. Rose-Hulman (6-8 overall, 0-2 HCAC) will play a Sunday doubleheader at Spalding University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.