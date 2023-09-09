Mackenzie Kent connected on the go-ahead goal in the 75th minute and Lina Fasquelle added her first goal with the Sycamores as Indiana State topped visiting SIU Edwardsville 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
The Sycamores (1-2-5) picked up their first win in the Paul Lawrence coaching. SIUE held the 12-9 edge in shots and the 7-0 advantage in corner kicks on the contest, but the Sycamores took advantage of their opportunities in recording the victory.
Fasquelle broke open a scoreless tie late in the first half as the junior midfielder collected a ricochet off a free kick near the 30-yard line. The Lille, France, native took two touches before launching a shot from 25 yards out past a leaping Taylor Spiller and into the upper left corner of the net in the 42nd minute to give Indiana State the 1-0 lead.
After SIUE tied the match in the 64th minute, Brooklyn Woods collected a SIUE clearance attempt near midfield, then spotted Kent open in the upper right portion of the goal box and crossed the ball on target. Kent took a touch before uncorking a shot over Spiller and under the crossbar for her first goal of the season in the 75th minute to give the Sycamores the 2-1 lead.
Maddie Alexander posted three saves in her first win of the season in the net for ISU.
Volleyball
• Sycamores drop 2 — Indiana State volleyball finished the weekend at the Comfort Inn-Vitational in Morehead, Ky., without a match win.
On Friday afternoon, Butler came away with a 3-0 win (25-23, 25-22, 25-17). Kira Holland had nine kills and 11 digs against the Bulldogs. Ella Scott had six kills and Hanah Baudin had 21 assists.
The Bulldogs had 13 of the last 17 points to edge ISU (2-7) in the first game.
ISU led 22-21 in the next set before falling behind 2-0 after four unanswered points. Butler had early dominance in the third set with a 10-2 lead that paved the way to a sweep.
The Trees averaged two blocks per set for the third straight match. ISU got a career-high seven digs from Asia Povlin.
• Northern Kentucky 3, ISU 0 — On Saturday, to wrap up the weekend, NKU won 25-19, 25-12 and 25-22 as Holland again just missed out on a double-double.
She was one kill and one dig shy in matches Friday, against the Norse she had 12 kills but she this time finished one dig short of 10.
Scott and Jadyn Smith had seven kills apiece, while libero Macy Lengacher led the squad with 16 digs.
Smith had back-to-back successful kills to bring the Trees within 13-11 before the Norse sealed up the win.
In the third set, Holland and Scott had four kills to put ISU ahead 9-6.
It led 20-17 before losing after the Norse had the final four points.
Holland, who led the squad with 32 kills combined in three matches, received an all-tourney team nod.
Next — The Sycamores will open their home slate Friday against IUPUI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.