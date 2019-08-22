Indiana State opens the regular season when they travel to Missouri-Kansas City tonight. Kick-off is set for 8 p.m. and will be televised nationally on the WAC Digital Network.
Head coach Julie Hanley is in her fourth season at the helm. In 2018, she led the Sycamores to four road wins for the first time since 2013 as well as a four match undefeated streak in road games for the first time in the history of the program.
Of Indiana State's six victories last season, four came on the road. Indiana State's 6-3-2 non-conference record was the best among the league membership outside of MVC play one year ago.
The Sycamores are making their first appearance at Kansas City since Sept. 27, 2009 when the Sycamores won by the score of 1-0. It is ISU's only all-time trip to Kansas City and they enter the match with a perfect record of 1-0 on the road against the Roos.
Indiana State junior Danielle Varner was named to the Preseason All-Missouri Valley Conference Team as part of a summer time vote of the league's head coaches. Varner started in all 18 matches for the Sycamores and scored a pair of goals while adding an assist for a total of five points on the season.
Auto racing
• Stockon poised to match ironman streak — One of the ultimate ironman streaks in racing is on the line for Chase Stockon as he prepares to equal the series' most consecutive starts streaks this week during Sprint Car Smackdown VIII at Kokomo Speedway.
The former resident of Sullivan who now lives in Fort Branch has made 281 consecutive USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car feature starts since 2012.
If all goes as expected, he would tie the mark on Saturday of 284 straight starts in the series, set by five-time series champ Levi Jones between 2004 and 2012.
Stockon would then be in line to set the new standard of 285 straight feature starts with the series on Aug. 30 in the River Town Showdown at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill.
During Stockon's streak, he's accumulated 12 feature victories, which are tied with Eric Gordon for 45th all-time. Stockon's 27 fast qualifying times during the streak rank 12th all-time, tied with Dave Steele.
Only eight times in the 64-year history of USAC has a driver put together 100 or more starts in a row.
