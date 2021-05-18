Indiana State head women’s basketball coach Chad Killinger announced the addition of transfer Anna McKendree on Tuesday morning.
McKendree comes to Indiana State after spending the 2020-21 campaign at Nicholls State, the prior stop of head coach Killinger. While with the Colonels, McKendree played in 25 games, starting in seven, while averaging 10.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.72 steals in 29.2 minutes per game.
“Anna was labeled a shooter coming out of South Georgia Tech, but she proved to everybody last season that she’s capable of doing more than that to contribute to a team’s success,” Killinger said. “She has a good basketball IQ, great feel for the game and brings competitiveness to the court that you can’t help but appreciate.”
While at Nicholls State, McKendree notched a career-high 24 points in a comeback victory over McNeese State on Mar. 3, 2021. She also recorded her first-career double-double with a 21-point, 17-rebound outing against Central Arkansas on Feb. 20, 2021.
McKendree led the team in field goal percentage at 46.7 percent (93-199), three-pointers made (36) and percent (.379), assists (75) and steals (68). She also led the Southland in steals in addition to ranking 12th in the Southland in field goal percentage, eighth in three-point field goal percentage, and 11th in assists. In Southland Conference play, McKendree was the only player to rank in the top-15 in free throw percentage, points, steals and assists per game, field goal percentage and three-point field goal percentage.
Soccer
• Hanley given extension — Indiana State women's soccer coach Julie Hanley had her contract extended through the 2023 season. Terms were not disclosed.
During the spring 2021 campaign, Sycamore soccer finished with a .600 winning percentage, the highest in school history, in addition to a .583-win percent improvement from the 2019 season.
Softball
• SMWC still unbeaten at USCAA Tournament — At DuBois, Pa., St. Mary-of-the-Woods defeated Mississippi University for Women 9-6 on Tuesday to stay unbeaten in the USCAA Tournament.
The Pomeroys scored five runs in the sixth to earn the win. Katrina Strow went 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI, three runs, and two stolen bases.
"The team brought great emotion again today and we played a much better game defensively. Our baserunning causes teams a lot of problems because we are pretty aggressive and that is really what triggered our big innings," said SMWC coach Jim Walker in a press release.
On Monday, the Pomeroys defeated Penn State-Mont Alto 8-7 in their first USCAA contest.
SMWC will play against No. 1 Florida National University at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Golf
• Hole-in-one — On Saturday, Joe Martin, 81, of Rockville had his first career hole in one on hole No. 9 at Parke County Golf Course. Joe used a 5 wood on the 139-yard hole. Witnesses were John Russell, Joe Newton, and Landen Stewart.
