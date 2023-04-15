Indiana State pounded out a season-high 17 hits and starting pitcher Connor Fenlong came within three outs of a complete game Saturday as the Sycamores won their ninth straight game, a 10-2 Missouri Valley Conference win over Belmont.
Randal Diaz hits a first-inning homer to put ISU ahead to stay and Keegan Watson also went deep. Fenlong allowed six hits, including two solo homers, before being relieved in the ninth.
Mike Sears had three hits, six other Sycamores had two and Luis Hernandez, Sears, Grant Magill, Watson and Henry Brown all had doubles.
ISU (21-12, 10-1 MVC) and Belmont (19-17, 5-6) complete their three-game series on Sunday.
- Engineers split -- At Art Nehf Field, Rose-Hulman lost the opening game of its Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference series to Transylvania 11-8 on Saturday but bounced back for a 10-6 win in the second game. The teams complete their series Sunday.
Peter Rogers had three hits and two runs and Mark Serdinak drove in three runs with a homer and a single in the first game.
Rose got a five-run seventh inning in the second game to square the series. Colter Couillard-Rodak had two hits and three runs, Andy Krajecki and Colton Brown two hits each, Mason Rasmussen three RBI and Blake Deckard a solo homer.
Rose-Hulman is now 16-10, 8-2 in the HCAC, while Transylvania is 15-13 and 6-3.
Softball
- Belmont 2, Indiana State 1 -- At Nashville, the host team tied up the Missouri Valley Conference series.
Danielle Henning had two hits for ISU, scoring a first-inning run on a double by Kennedy Shade, but pitcher Lauren Sackett got no more offensive support.
ISU is 20-21, 9-7 in the MVC, and Belmont 22-16 and 8-7 going into Sunday's finale.
- Engineers swept -- At Rose-Hulman, Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference leader Mount St. Joseph defeated the host Engineers 8-0 and 9-2 on Sunday.
Jadyn Winkler had a double in the first game and Katelyn Sarvis a homer in the nightcap for the Engineers, now 6-18 and 0-8 in the HCAC. MSJ is 20-8 and 6-0. The Engineers have their Senior Day next Saturday against Bluffton.
- Lang ties record -- At Rose-Hulman on Friday, Nicole Lang tied a school record with her seventh homer of the season but the Engineers lost 6-3 and 11-2 to Webster.
- Pomeroys sweep leaders -- At Saint Mary of the Woods, the host Pomeroys increased their winning streak to seven on Friday, downing River States Conference West Division leader IU Southeast 4-0 and 7-6 in 10 innings.
Jaleigh Crawford was 3 for 3 with a triple in the first game for SMWC, and the home team rallied from a 5-1 deficit to win the second game in extra innings. Lyric Krause had an RBI double and an RBI single in SMWC's two comeback rallies.
On Sunday, the streak increased to nine as SMWC downed Miami-Hamilton 9-1 and 17-1.
Camryn Scott reached the 40-steal mark and Jasmine Kinzer and Lanna Martinez were winning pitchers for the 24-13 Pomeroys. Abbi Henderson and Tori Lee had three hits each in the first game, Hailey Boardman and Maddy Helmkamp three hits each in the nightcap.
Track
- Rose-Hulman second, fourth -- At Greencastle, the Rose-Hulman men placed second and the Engineer women fourth at Saturday's Indiana Division III Championships at DePauw.
Jailen Hobbs was the Track MVP in the men's meet, winning the 100 and 200 an anchoring a winning 4x100 team. Raymond Bates (400) and Kyle Brownell (high jump) also won events.
Kyra Hicks won triple jump for the Rose-Hulman women. Rose hosts a Twilight Meet on Friday.
Tennis
- Rose-Hulman 5, Franklin 4 -- At Rose-Hulman, the Engineer men improved to 4-1 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference competition by taking four of the six singles matches.
Owen Reynolds, Grant Paradowski, Andrew Leonard and Renato Prado won singles matches while Paradowski and Leonard teamed for a doubles win.
Now 9-8 and 4-1, the Engineers finish their regular season next Saturday at Hanover. Franklin is 4-11 and 1-3.
Golf
- Ace for Verdeyen -- At Hulman Links, Bill Verdeyen shot a hole-in-one Wednesday on the 130-yard fourth hole, using a 9-iron.
Witnesses were Jim Bramble, Pat Walker and Jerry Clayton.
