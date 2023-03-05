The University of Kentucky baseball team walked Indiana State off in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday afternoon as the Sycamores fell 7-6 in the series finale at Kentucky Proud Park.
ISU (2-8) rallied for three runs to take a 6-4 lead in the top of the seventh inning. Joe Kido connected on an RBI groundout scoring Seth Gergely, while Luis Hernandez and Parker Stinson both had RBI singles to put the Sycamores ahead late.
The Wildcats (9-2) rallied back over their final three at-bats starting with Jase Felker’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, while Hunter Gilliam tied the game up with a solo home run in the eighth. Felker delivered the walk-off single in the ninth, scoring Ryan Waldschmidt from second base to provide the final margin.
Hernandez and Stinson each posted multi-hit games in the loss. Stinson and Mike Sears each doubled, while Hernandez posted three runs batted in.
Indiana State's Connor Fenlong went five innings in the no-decision on the mound. The redshirt senior allowed six hits and four runs while striking out three. Joey Hurth, Jared Spencer and Brennyn Cutts (0-2) all saw time in relief.
Waldschmidt went a 4 for 4 from the plate with a pair of doubles, three runs scored and two RBI to lead Kentucky's offense.
Indiana State will travel to Cape Girardeau, Mo., for a midweek series at Southeast Missouri State on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both games at Capaha Field are slated to start at 4 p.m. EST.
In other college baseball action:
• Engineers win pair — At Piedmont, Ga., Rose-Hulman brought home a pair of wins from its Saturday doubleheader to close out its spring trip.
The Engineers beat Bridgewater 8-6, then outscored Ferrum 13-12..
In the first game, the Engineers put up seven runs on three hits to take an early 7-4 lead. Bridgewater chipped away with a couple of runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
However, Josh Erpenbeck was the answer that Rose needed as he pitched 3.1 innings of one-hit ball to hold Bridgewater scoreless. Jonathan Oliger came in to get the final two outs in the ninth to record the save.
Zacheus Carr earned the win after entering in relief in the third.
In Game 2, the Engineers again got off to a great start with a six-run second on a pair of home-run balls.
Dalton Busboom got it started with an RBI single. Then Kade Kline hit a three-run homer and, just two batters later, Colter Couillard-Rodak hit his second home-run of the year to put Rose-Hulman up 6-1.
Ferrum fought back, but the Engineers held on for the victory.
Kline led Rose with five hits and five RBIs in the two games. Andy Krajecki added four hits.
Michael Yager got credit for the pitching win against Ferrum.
The Engineers (3-3) will return to Art Nehf Field for their home opener next Saturday and Sunday as they host Alma for a three-game series. Bridgewater dropped to 3-7 and Ferrum fell to 2-7.
Softball
• ISU splits on final day of Colonel Classic — At Richmond, Ky., Indiana State split two games Sunday to close out the weekend at the Colonel Classic, falling to Ohio University 6-1 while defeating host Eastern Kentucky 6-1.
In Game 1, Lauren Sackett took the pitching loss for ISU, giving up five runs over three innings while striking out three. Lyndsi Adamson threw four innings of relief, giving up just one unearned run on two hits.
Kaylee Barrett had two of Indiana State’s four hits.
In Game 2, the rematch between Indiana State and Eastern Kentucky was scoreless through two innings before the Sycamores finally got their offense going. Annie Tokarek drove in Abi Chipps on a fielder’s choice to give ISU its first lead in the top of the third inning. Isabella Henning followed her with her second home run of the season, a three-run shot to right field, to grow the Sycamore lead to 4-0. Lexi Benko kept the Colonels off the scoreboard in the third, working around a one-out double to keep it 4-0.
In the bottom of the fourth, Benko picked up her 200th career strikeout, continuing her shutout effort through four innings.
Olivia Patton collected her third hit of the game with a leadoff single in the fifth. Danielle Henning would follow with a fielder’s choice that allowed her to move to second base with just one away. Tokarek drove Henning in with a single to left to extend Indiana State’s lead to 5-0. Barrett would add another run with an infield single that scored Sackett to make It 6-0 after 4½ innings.
After the Sycamores went down in order to begin the sixth, the Colonels got on the board in the bottom half of the frame with a solo shot to end Benko’s shutout bid.
The Sycamores finished the Colonel Classic at 2-2, sweeping both games against the host Colonels.
Indiana State (7-7) will compete in the University of Memphis tournament from Friday through next Sunday. The Sycamores will face North Alabama, Pittsburgh and Memphis.
Track
• Hobbs, Youndt to advance — Rose-Hulman standouts Jailen Hobbs and Tim Youndt will represent the Engineers in the NCAA Division III national indoor championships next weekend in Birmingham, Ala.
Hobbs will compete in 60-meter dash preliminaries at 3 p.m. EST Friday. The winners of three heats, plus the next best five times, will qualify for the finals round at 11:55 a.m. EST Saturday.
Youndt will compete in the men's triple jump at 3 p.m. EST Saturday. The top eight finishers in each event at the nationals will earn All-American honors.
Hobbs is the No. 6-ranked qualifier in the 60. His qualifying mark of 6.78 seconds set Rose and Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference records.
Youndt has qualified No. 19 in the triple jump after recording a mark of 47 feet, 3 inches to win the HCAC title Feb. 25.
Hobbs and Youndt hope to add to a Rose-Hulman track and field tradition that includes 56 All-American awards, 10 NCAA Division III national championship performances and eight Division III runner-up finishes.
Men's tennis
• Greenville 7, Rose-Hulman 2 — Rose-Hulman fell to Greenville in its first home match of the 2023 season Saturday.
Greenville went out to an early 3-0 lead in doubles with wins of 8-0, 8-4, and 8-3.
In singles, No. 1 player Owen Reynolds picked up a win for the Engineers by a score of 6-4, 6-2. Corey Pollard picked up the second point for Rose at No. 6 singles with an 8-5 win in an eight-game set.
The Engineers (4-4) will return to the court next Sunday with a neutral-site match in Chicago against the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Greenville improved to 7-4.
Women's tennis
• Greenville 6, Rose-Hulman 3 — Rose-Hulman trailed 4-1 and rallied to within 4-3 before Greenville won two super tiebreakers to claim the victory Saturday at Wabash Valley Tennis and Pickleball Club.
Taylor Goldman and Wynne Aldrich won at the top two singles positions, with Goldman winning in straight sets and Aldrich claiming a third-set super tiebreak win.
In doubles action, the No. 2 team of Camille Clark and Julia McGuire picked up an 8-5 victory.
The Engineers (7-7) will return to action March 13 at DePauw. Greenville improved to 3-6
