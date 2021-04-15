Following the first day of competition Thursday for the heptathlon and decathlon at the Gibson Invitational track and field meet, two Indiana State athletes found themselves in scoring position heading into Day 2.
In the men’s decathlon, Mitch Conard is leading the way for the Sycamores, currently sitting in sixth with 3,402 points. The sophomore finished with a trio of top-eight finishes, highlighted by a third-place finish in the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.99. He also claimed a fourth-place finish in the long jump after a leap of 6.73m (22-01.00) and took sixth in the 100-meter dash during the first event of the day, clocking a time of 11.26.
Kamille Gaskin-Griffith sits in scoring position for ISU after day one of the women’s heptathlon. In her first heptathlon at Indiana State, the freshman sits in eighth with 2,748 points, collecting two top-eight finishes on the day. In the final event of the afternoon, Gaskin-Griffith took third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.34, falling only to Natalie Block of Milwaukee and All-American Jadin O’Brien of Notre Dame. The Barbados native also placed seventh in the shot put with a toss of 10.02m (32-10.50). Mia Mackenzie sits in 12th for the women with 2,591 points.
Softball
• Hanover sweeps Engineers — At Hanover, the hosts relied on strong pitching performances to pick up 5-1 and 4-1 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference victories over Rose-Hulman on Thursday.
Mackenzie Hunt led the Rose pitching effort with four strikeouts and just one run allowed in 3 1/3 innings of work. Hunt had five strikeouts and allowed no earned runs in three innings of work to lead the Game 2 pitching.
The Engineers (7-12 overall, 1-3 HCAC) will return to action Saturday at home against Mount St. Joseph, starting at 1 p.m. Hanover improved to 6-11.
