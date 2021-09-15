METRO ROUNDUP: ISU announces women's basketball conference slate

Indiana State women’s basketball’s 2021-22 Missouri Valley Conference schedule was finalized Wednesday afternoon when the Valley released the league slate for the upcoming season.
The Sycamores, entering their first season under the direction of Chad Killinger, will open Valley play on the road Dec. 30 at Drake and will end the season with a matchup with the Bulldogs on March 5.
Indiana State fans will get their first chance to see the Sycamores in conference action Jan. 7 when Illinois State comes to town for a showdown in the Hulman Center. Missouri State, who ended the season ranked 20th in the nation, will make the trek to the Wabash Valley on Jan. 29.
The conference season will end with a home series with Northern Iowa on March 3 before Drake comes to town March 5. Hoops in the Heartland will be hosted March 10-13 in Moline, Ill.
ISU has not yet announced its nonconference schedule.
College soccer
Men
• Rose-Hulman 3, DePauw 1 — At Rose-Hulman, Kelly Takezo scored two goals to help the Engineers defeat DePauw on Wednesday.
Travis Bednarek had the other goal as the Engineers (2-2-1) never trailed in the match of nearby rivals. The Engineers out-shot the Tigers 14-7.
Women
• Rose-Hulman 1, Knox 1 — At Galesburg, Ill., the Engineers had their first non-winning match of the season as they drew at Knox.
Christina Rogers scored in the second half to put Rose-Hulman (3-0-1) in front, but Knox equalized seven minutes later and the deadlock was not broken in extra time.
