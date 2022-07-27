METRO ROUNDUP: Hannahs contract extended through 2028 season

Indiana State baseball coach Mitch Hannahs has received a six-year contract extension through the 2028 season, the university announced.
In nine years coaching the Sycamores, Hannahs has 266 victories, second-most in program history. He has guided the team to the NCAA Tournament in two of the past three seasons.
“Coach Hannahs was an All-American as a student-athlete for the Sycamores and has compiled an excellent record as our head baseball coach,” ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. “We have great confidence in him and are pleased that he will continue leading our baseball program on to even greater accomplishments in the future.”
Said Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales: “Coach Hannahs is one of the top baseball coaches and evaluators of talent in the country. He is an exceptional leader who has continued to build on the tradition of Sycamore baseball. His teams compete at a high level on the field and I look forward to seeing his leadership continue within the program in the future.”
Hannahs is a 1989 ISU graduate and 2010 ISU Hall of Fame inductee.
The Sycamores’ skipper has posted at least 30 wins in five seasons. He has had 10 or more wins in Missouri Valley Conference play in six of the last nine years.
“I continue to be very thankful to serve as the head coach at Indiana State University,” Hannahs said. “Thank you to my coaching staff and to my past and current players for their effort and support over the years. This is a special place for me and my family and I’m grateful to President Curtis and Sherard (Clinkscales), who continue to put their trust in me to lead this great program.”
Hannahs has coached 38 All-MVC players, including 14 first-team selections. The Sycamores have had 17 players named as All-MVC Scholar-Athletes.
ISU has had 13 players drafted under Hannahs, and multiple players are currently active in the professional ranks.
In other baseball:
• Baum to USA Baseball — Rose-Hulman student-athlete Jamie Baum has been selected to the 20-player USA Baseball 2022 Women’s National Team, released by the national organization this week.
Baum, a standout student-athlete for the women’s basketball team and a student manager for the baseball team at Rose, makes a first appearance on the USA Baseball National Team this spring. The team will compete with Canada in a five-game friendship series at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ontario, from July 28-Aug. 1.
“I’m incredibly proud to be able to represent my country as well as women in baseball. There are so many people who have made this journey possible for me, and I’m only here because of their support,” said Baum.
The Women’s National Team will train at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on July 25, at Neiman Sports Complex in St. Paul, Minnesota, on July 26, and at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ontario, on July 27, before opening the friendship series with Canada on July 28.
• Schaffer to independent baseball — Indiana State alum Jordan Schaffer will be continuing his baseball career as the former Sycamore shortstop signed a professional contract with the Lake Country DockHounds.
Schaffer joins the American Association of Professional Baseball organization after competing this summer in the MLB Draft prospect league and with the Terre Haute Rex.
A two-time Missouri Valley Conference First Team selection, Schaffer finished among the Sycamores leaders in multiple offensive categories including hits, runs, batting average, and stolen bases in the 2022 season. The West Terre Haute, Ind. native finished his final ISU campaign with a .320 batting average, while starting 48 games at both shortstop and third base.
Golf
• Engineers study hard — The Rose-Hulman men’s team has earned the 2021-22 Golf Coaches Association Outstanding Team Academic Award after another strong season in the classroom and on the course.
Rose received the honor for compiling a team grade-point average above 3.00 in the classroom. On the course, the Engineers placed third in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championships and had four top-three finishes in events last season.
The 2022-23 fall schedule begins Sept. 3-4 at the Transylvania Invitational.
