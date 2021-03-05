The Indiana State baseball team opened a weekend series Friday night with Florida International with a victory over the Panthers inside FIU Baseball Stadium.
Geremy Guerrero etched his name into the ISU record book with a strong day on the mound while leadoff man Josue Urdaneta put together a 5-for-5 day at the plate in the 13-2 victory.
Guerrero (2-0) was dominant on the mound, going a career high eight innings while striking out a career high 15 batters. The left-hander allowed baserunners in just the fourth inning and retired nine-straight FIU batters on two separate occasions. Following the fourth inning, Guerrero sat down 11-straight batters en route to his second win of the season.
The 15 strikeouts by the redshirt senior tied for the second-most in program history, just one shy of Dan Lazar’s 16-strikoeut outing in 1965. The last time a Sycamore fanned 15 batters was in 1984 by Blaise Ilsley.
Guerrero’s performance on the mound was matched by ISU second baseman Urdaneta. The Maracaibo, Venezuela, native was perfect from the plate in six appearances. He singled five times while drawing a walk and driving in two runs from the leadoff spot.
The last time a Sycamore recorded five singles in a game was in 1992 when Demetrius Dowler tallied six hits, including five singles against Wichita State.
As a team, Indiana State tallied 16 base hits on the night – the most since 2018 when ISU went for the same amount against Dallas Baptist in the MVC Tournament.
Mike Sears added three hits for the Sycamores, including a two-run home run in the fifth inning that was sent over the scoreboard in left center. Jordan Schaffer, Seth Gergely and Sean Ross each tallied multiple base hits for the Sycamores. Redshirt senior Max Wright also tallied a two-run double in the win.
The Sycamores (4-4) jumped out to a one-run lead in the first when Schaffer doubled down the line to score Urdaneta and never looked back. As a team, ISU was 16-for-44 at the plate while hitting 8-for-23 with runners in scoring position. Indiana State scored multiple runs in four innings, including three three-run innings.
Righty Jake Ridgway struck out the side in the ninth inning of action to record his first save of the season for the Sycamores.
Tyler Myrick was charged with the loss after allowing six earned runs in 4.1 innings in the start for FIU (4-4). The lone Panther baserunners came in the fourth inning when Justin Farmer tripled in a run and Adrian Figueroa singled in a run with a ball to second.
Indiana State will look to clinch the series with the Panthers at 6 p.m. today.
Swimming
• Rose men set records at HCAC meet — the Rose-Hulman men's swimming team set two school records that were also two Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference open records to highlight the opening night of the conference championships at the Vigo County Aquatic Center on Friday night.
Franklin leads the men's championship with 238 points, followed closely by Rose-Hulman in second place at 205. Transylvania has scored 96 points and Anderson stands fourth with 79 points.
The 200-freestyle relay team of Dutch Kipp, Ryan Nikolic, Tyler Sommer and Jared Brown set a school record, the HCAC Open Record and a Vigo County Aquatic Center record by winning in a time of 1:22.22. The mark topped the previous Rose-Hulman school record set by a CCIW championship team in 2016.
Evan Sellers also set a Rose-Hulman school record and an HCAC Open Record by winning the 500-freestyle relay. His time of 4:35.51 snapped a mark that stood in the Rose-Hulman record book since 2013.
Jared Brown added a third event victory on night one of the HCAC championships. Brown won the 50-freestyle in a time of 20.85 seconds to top the field.
Rose-Hulman also had three runner-up finishes on opening night. Brendan King completed a 1-2 finish in the 500-freestyle in a time of 4:39.67. Tyler Sommer added a runner-up in the 50-freestyle in 21.25 seconds. The 400-medley relay team of Logan McLaughlin, Ethan Park, Derick Miller and Jared Brown added a second-place in 3:26.31.
Other "A Finalists" on opening night included Kipp with a third place in the 200-individual medley in a time of 1:55.95 and McLaughlin with a fourth place in the 200-individual medley at 1:56.03.
Day 2 of the HCAC Championships takes place today. The event concludes Sunday night.
• Rose women in HCAC meet — The Rose-Hulman women's swimming and diving team stands in fourth after Day 1 of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championships Friday night at the Vigo County Aquatic Center.
Franklin leads the women's competition with a score of 264 points. Transylvania stands second at 128 points, followed by Anderson at 126 and Rose with 85.
Lauren Meyer led the opening night Rose-Hulman performance with a third-place finish in the 200-individual medley. Meyer completed the race in 2:17.33.
Both Rose-Hulman women's relay teams came home fourth on opening night. The 200-freestyle relay team of Natalija Pumpurs, Therese Jaeger, Hailey Heidecker and Meyer finished in a time of 1:44.36. The 400-medley relay team of Pumpurs, Meyer, Tori Kinnamon and Jaeger recorded a mark of 4:15.43.
The HCAC swimming and diving championships continue through Sunday at the Vigo County Aquatic Center.
