Indiana State starting pitcher Geremy Guerrero has been named a Second Team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, the publication announced Wednesday. The award marks the second All-American honor of the year for Guerrero.
A Metamora, Ill., native, Guerrero was tabbed the Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year, a First Team All-MVC selection while also being selected to the MVC All-Defensive Team. Other national awards include being named a Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball, becoming just the sixth ISU pitcher to be named an All-American overall and the first since 1996. Guerrero was also named First Team All-Region by the ABCA.
Guerrero was also named MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year and to the MVC Scholar-Athlete Team. Guerrero was also named to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) All-Region team.
The left-hander finished his redshirt senior season with a 10-1 record in 14 starts on the mound. He finished with a 2.08 ERA over 99.1 innings of work. The left-hander struck out 98 while issuing just 14 walks on the year.
In other baseball news:
• Wright honored — In addition to Guerrero, ISU catcher Max Wright also garnered American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) All-Region accolades. Wright was named to the Second Team.
Wright started in all 52 games for the Sycamores at both catcher and as designated hitter. He led the team with 16 home runs and 41 RBIs while hitting .305 on the season. Wright slugged .611 with 25 extra-base hits while scoring 47 runs. Overall, the Toronto, Ontario product drew 39 walks and was hit-by-pitch13 times for a .453 on-base percentage.
Wright was also named a First Team All-MVC selection as well as an MVC All-Defensive team member at catcher. Both Guerrero and Wright also earned were named to the MVC Scholar-Athlete Team.
• Rex end late — The Rex Prospect League game at Alton River ended too late for publication in the Tribune-Star.
Softball
• ISU adds to O'Malley to staff — ISU softball coach Mike Perniciaro announced the hiring of Rachel O’Malley as an assistant coach on Wednesday.
“Rachel was a fierce competitor on the field and a hard-nosed player,” Perniciaro said. “She knows what my expectations are since I had the opportunity to coach her for three years at Indiana and I am excited to bring her to Terre Haute and improve our team.”
O’Malley comes to ISU following a four-year stint at Morehead State University where she served as a graduate assistant in 2018 and an assistant coach for her final three seasons.
At ISU, O’Malley will work primarily with the infielders on defense and assist with the hitters.
During her tenure as a player, O’Malley was a standout athlete for the Indiana softball program where she appeared in 215 games over her four-year playing career and was primarily the team’s starting shortstop or third baseman during that span.
The former Hoosier picked up several honors during her playing days such as being named Academic All-Big Ten and to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team following her junior season. She was tabbed as a Big Ten Sportsmanship honoree for her senior campaign.
