With two singles victories and another in doubles, Sullivan's boys tennis team beat host Indian Creek 3-2 on Saturday at Trafalgar and clinched at least a share of the Western Indiana Conference championship.
Sullivan got victories from Houston Ferree at No. 1 singles, Levi Chickadaunce at No. 3 singles, and Sam Couch and Spencer Hanks at No. 2 doubles.
The win boosted the Golden Arrows' records to 13-4 overall and 7-0 in WIC play.
Sullivan is scheduled to play host to Edgewood at 5 p.m. Monday, when Coach Wes Kirk's Arrows could win the WIC title outright with a victory over the Mustangs. Sullivan then plays host to North Daviess at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Singles — Houston Ferree (S) def. Peyton Strunk (IC), 6-2, 6-3; Grant Dalton (IC) def. Drew Baker (S), 7-5, 6-0; Levi Chickadaunce (S) def. Aaron Spurgeon (IC), 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles — Trent Volz/Landon Sichting (IC) def. Jayden Scott/Carter Mischler (S), 6-2, 6-3; Sam Couch/Spencer Hanks (S) def. Mason Frische/Alan Ellis (IC), 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.
JV — Sullivan won 5-1.
In other high school tennis:
• Robinson, Paris place in top seven at Mattoon tourney — On Saturday, Robinson finished second to Teutopolis and Paris placed seventh in the Mattoon (Ill.) Invitational girls tournament.
Robinson's Annie List also won the No. 1 singles competition with a perfect 4-0 mark for the day. Her Maroons teammate Lauren Staller placed second in No. 2 singles with a 3-1 record, while Robinson's No. 1 doubles team Sydney Harmon and Grace Gower placed fourth at 2-2. The Maroons' No. 2 doubles team of Lindsey Hevron and Anna Hargrave placed third with a 3-1 day.
Paris' No. 2 doubles duo of Bella Moreschi and Myah Bartos placed second with a 3-1 mark.
Team scores — 1. Teutopolis (36), 2. Robinson (31), 3. tie - Mattoon (23), Teutopolis JV (23), 5. Olney (14.5), 6. Effingham (13.5), 7. Paris (10), 8. Mattoon JV (9.5), 9. Urbana (8.5), 10. Robinson JV (6.5), 11. Champaign St. Thomas More (5.5), 12. Mt. Zion (5), 13. Charleston (4), 14. Casey (2), 15. Shelbyville (1), 16. Mt. Zion JV (0).
Next — Paris plays Monday at Danville, while Robinson travels to Charleston on Tuesday.
College golf
• ISU ends Sunday round in 12th — Indiana State entered Monday's final round of the Illinois Redbird Invitational tied for 12th overall through the first 36 holes at the Weibring Golf Course.
Play continued Monday morning and afternoon. Results weren't yet available on Monday afternoon.
On Sunday, the Sycamores posted a two-round 612 (+36) through the first 36 holes to sit tied with Illinois Wesleyan in their first action of the 2023 fall schedule. Kristen Hobbs (+6) is the team’s leader through first two rounds carding a 76-74 to open competition.
“We’re about in the position I felt we would be,” Sycamore coach Greg Towne said. “We teased a decent start to the first round, but lost concentration in the second. Iyoun [Chew] gave us a boost with a couple of good scores and Kristen [Hobbs] got it around pretty well with her ‘B’ game today. We’re looking for improvement tomorrow on the course.”
Hobbs was tied for 28th overall in the field through the first 36 holes as the senior posted three birdies and her first eagle of the season to highlight her opening rounds on the course.
Illinois State (+1), Bradley (+2), and South Dakota State (+6) were the top three teams in the standings through the first day. Bradley’s Grace Aromando (-10) is the tournament leader, while Illinois State’s Jinyoung Yun (-7) sits three strokes back from the individual lead.
College soccer
• Sycamore honored — Indiana State’s Mackenzie Kent was named this week’s Mark Clinkenbeard Construction ISU Student-Athlete of the Week as announced by the athletic department on Monday afternoon.
Kent becomes the second ISU soccer player to receive the award after pacing the Sycamores to a 1-0-1 record this past week against UT Martin and SIUE. The Aurora native found the back of the net for the first time in the 2023 season in connecting on the game-winning goal in Indiana State’s 2-1 win over the Cougars.
Kent was also the team leader with three shots including two on target in Thursday night’s 1-1 draw against UT Martin. For the season, the junior forward leads the Sycamores with 17 shots including eight shots on goal on the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.