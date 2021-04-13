After making Indiana University baseball history on Saturday, pitcher Braydon Tucker was named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday, the conference office announced.
Against Illinois on Saturday, Tucker — a Northview graduate and native of Brazil — and RHP McCade Brown combined to pitch the first no-hitter in Indiana history in nearly 37 years. Out of the bullpen, Tucker pitched four scoreless innings of relief to earn the save, striking out one, while issuing one walk. The no-hitter is the first since April 25, 1984, when the Hoosiers blanked Rose-Hulman, 6-0.
In the bottom of the ninth, Illinois OF Cam McDonald reached on a throwing error to lead off the frame. Tucker then induced a fielder's choice to get the first out of the inning. The righty then sealed the no-hitter, inducing a 6-3 double play to end the game.
Soccer
• ISU hosts MVC tourney semifinal — Indiana State women’s soccer will host their first Missouri Valley Conference Tournament match since 2016 at 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening when they welcome No. 3 seed Valparaiso to Memorial Stadium.
Indiana State hosts its first Missouri Valley Conference Tournament match since the 2016 season. This season, ISU broke the program record for most victories in the MVC, finishing with six Valley wins after defeating Evansville last Wednesday.
For the first time in program history, all of Indiana State’s victories during the season have come in the form of shutouts. The six shutouts are the tied for the third-most in ISU history with the 2013 team.
• Six RHIT players earn all-conference — Rose-Hulman placed six women's soccer players on the all-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference team, in results released by the conference office on Tuesday.
First-team all-league honorees included sophomore Lane Lawrence; junior Christina Rogers; senior Maggie Sheerin; and junior Elle Vuotto.
Second-team all-conference selections were sophomore Natalie Dillon; and sophomore Kiley McKee.
Earning a spot in the honorable mention all-conference squad was junior Sarah Shoemaker.
• Engineers honored — Rose-Hulman took home three major honors as the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's all-conference team was named Monday.
Takezo Kelly was named Offensive Player of the Year, Eric Kirby is Defensive Player of the Year and Sean Helliwell was named Coach of the Year.
First-team all-HCAC players are Kelly, Kirby, Brevin Lacy, Wyatt McKibbon, Caleb Urban and A.J. Yilmaz. Ryan Tarr was an honorable-mention selection.
The Engineers finished with the first unbeaten season in the program's history, including the 3-0 win over Transylvania for the HCAC championship.
Swimming
• ISU headed to MVC championships — The Indiana State swimming and diving program is set to open the Missouri Valley Conference Championship Thursday at Southern Illinois.
ISU has one swimmer — Marlene Pavlu Lewin — seeded first in her event, the 200 backstroke.
Tennis
• Giambattista honored — Rose-Hulman junior Joshua Giambattista has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's Tennis Player of the Week for the third time this season, in results released today by the league office.
Giambattista won his lone No. 1 singles match in straight sets last week, and teamed up with Rhian Seneviratne to win at No. 2 doubles in an 8-1 Rose-Hulman victory over Franklin.
The win marked the 50th consecutive win by Rose-Hulman over an HCAC opponent dating back to May 2014.
Giambattista stands 6-1 in singles play this season as his career record stands at 21-15. He also has a 4-3 doubles mark this spring.
Golf
• Saelee honored — Rose-Hulman sophomore Precious Saelee has been named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Women's Golf Player of the Week after her efforts at the Illinois Wesleyan Invitational last weekend.
Saelee was Medalist at the event by winning the individual championship after scores of 79 and 79. The Engineers won the event that featured six NCAA Division III top 50 ranked teams and a nationally ranked NAIA squad.
