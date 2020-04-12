Les Ray, a 1943 Sullivan High School graduate and a member of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, passed away Friday at the Indiana University Hospice House at the age of 94.
Ray played at Indiana during the 1943-44 season, then served in the Pacific with the Army Air Corps during World War II.
After returning from the war, he played three seasons at the University of Nevada-Reno, starting at guard for two of those seasons.
In 1951 he began a teaching and coaching career at Kokomo and was a head coach for 17 seasons at Kokomo, Rushville and New Castle. His teams won 276 games, 10 sectional championships, seven regional titles and had 18 or more wins in nine of those 17 seasons.
He is survived by two daughters, Linda Smit of Florida and Kathy Ray of Bloomington.
Golf
• Season's first ace — Sam Pollock scored a hole-in-one Saturday on the 167-yard 13th hole at Hulman Links, using a 7-iron. Jim Homburg, Andy Jackson and Matt Davis were witnesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.