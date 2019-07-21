Chris Cassell added to his golf resume on a steamy hot Sunday afternoon at Hulman Links, winning the first Wabash Valley MIni-Classic.
The coach of the Terre Haute South boys and West Vigo girls teams had rounds of 69 at Geneva Hills on Saturday and 71 on Sunday for a 4-under-par 140 score.
While he won the first Mini-Classic — ponsored by Ryan Luce — Cassell previously had won the Terre Haute Golf Association mini-city five times.
He finished five shots better than second-place finisher Fred Reynolds. Rounding out the top six were Kyle Stevenson at 147, Robert Harrison at 149 and Scott Johansen and Mike Ball, each with 153.
Other winners in the open division were Blayd Horrall and Kyle Wall.
Blake Reynolds had his third career hole-in-one, acing No. 16.
Bob Kyle and Ted Kaperak both finished with 145 scores in the championship flight of the senior division. Kyle took the title wilth a birdie on the second playoff hole.
Rounding out the top five seniors were Tom Jones 146, Mark Neaderhiser 147 and Mike Toney 149.
Other flight winners were Roger Meneely and Larry Tackett.
Next Wabash Valley Golf Association event is the Brazil Open in August.
Wabash Valley Mini-Classic
Open Division
Championship flight
140 -- Chris Cassell 71-69
145 -- Fred Reynolds 72-73
147 -- Kyle Stevenson 76-71
149 -- Robert Harrison 76-73
153 --Scott Johansen 82-71, Mike Ball 83-70
156 -- Ed Kanizer 83-73
158 -- Ryan Luce 85-75
First flight
148 -- Blayd Horrall 73-75
151 -- Jason Kyle 77-74
152 -- Stu Johnson 76-76, Matt Buck 77-75
Second flight
155 -- Kyle Wall 73-82
158 -- Matt Payne 86-72
162 -- Ryan Harmon 78-84, Darrell Shouse 79-83
Senior Division
Championship flight
145 -- Bob Kyle (won playoff) 75-70, Ted Kaperak 75-70
146 --Tom Jones 74-72
147 -- Mark Neaderhiser 78-69
149 -- Mike Toney 78-71
150 -- Geoff Shuck 78-72
151 -- Scott Givens 69-82
153 -- Randy Kruse 72-81
159 -- Russ Maesch 72-87
First flight
149 -- Roger Meneely 76-73
153 -- Jim Homburg 76-77
154 -- Tim Mundy 78-76
Second flight
157 -- Larry Tackett 78-79
158 -- Morgan Keith 77-81
159 -- Dave Alumbaugh 80-79
Baseball
• Tucker honored by Prospect League — Northview graduate and Indiana Unviersity freshman Braydon Tucker of the Terre Haute Rex was the Prospect League Pitcher of the Day for Saturday.
Tucker pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out nine against East Division leader Danville. It was his third win in a row.
The Rex game against visiting Chillicothe on Sunday was delayed more than two hours by lightning and unable to be completed by the Tribune-Star deadline.
Rugby
• Former Brave honored — Utah State's Ian Newton, who played football, wrestled and ran track at Terre Haute South, was named to the all-Rocky Mountain Conference second team in D1A rugby.
Newton completed his fourth season at Utah State and also serves as the team president.
Auto racing
• Wever, Boller and Litton double up — At Putnamville, a hot and steamy weekend proved to be highly successful for a trio of drivers at Lincoln Park Speedway on Saturday night.
Jordan Wever, Josh Boller and Josh Litton each picked up feature victories at the Putnamville oval to go with their Friday evening wins at Paragon Speedway.
UMP Modified feature — Jordan Wever, James Walters, Tyler Loughmiller, Michael Wesselman, Scott Crouch, Sydney Landes, Jake Leitzman, Rob Brickert, Cody Wright, David Bumgardner II, R.T. Gamble, Jug Wethington, Derek Groomer, Nathan Krengle, James Grider, Scottie Williams, Jeff Deckard, Eddie Martin.
UMP Super Stock feature — Josh Boller, Larry Raines, Bryce Shidler, David Wallen, Wes McClara, Matt Jordan, Kyle Johnson, Austin Phelps, Chris Bennett, Jack Campbell, Scott Ricketts, Jeremy Huebner, Chad Casassa, Cole Shoemaker, Ralph Groomer, Mason Adams, Hayden Rogers, Travis Heramb, Daniel Norman, Paul Wright, Justin Cundiff.
Bomber feature — Josh Litton, Jordan Almanza, Jeff Allen, Barry Hicks, Tom Cox, Justin Bumgardner, Megan Cavaness, Matt Raber, Albert Orr, Joseph Raber, Devin Wallen, Gary Hayden, Chris Campbell, Ron Smith, Jeremy Tate, Mark Dickerson, David Wallen.
