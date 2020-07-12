Troy Farris won his 17th overall Forest Park club golf championship and his third in a row this past weekend, shooting 5-under-par for the two-day event. Brian Downing won the first flight and Steve Paquin won the senior division.
Championship Flight
137 — Troy Farris 67-70
138 — Benjamin Goshen 68-70, Michael Moore 66-72
140 — Justin Hopkins 70-70
141 — Dan Moreland 69-72
143 — Chase Nuckols 68-75
First Flight
144 — Brian Downing 71-73, Mike Nuckols 73-71
148 — Andy Goshen 72-76
150 — Nick Bonomo 71-79
156 — Mark McCollum 76-80
164 — Frankie Hoffman 84-80
Senior Division
140 — Steve Paquin 69-71
144 — Rob Jones 69-75, Wayne Loughmiller 72-72
Basketball
• Bouchie dies — Twitter reported Sunday that Steve Bouchie, the 1979 Mr. Basketball from Washington High School and a member of the 1981 Indiana University national championship team, has died after suffering a heart attack.
The 59-year-old Bouchie was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.
Bouchie’s final high school game was a loss to Terre Haute South at the Evansville Semistate.
Baseball
• Astros 10, Yankees 6 — In Terre Haute Men’s Senior League play, the Wabash Valley Animal Hospital Astros defeated the Volkers Group Yankees.
Gene Sinclair and Tim Terry had three hits and two RBI each for the Astros while Terry Lewis, Mike Dickey, Dave Weaver and Don Dawson had two hits each. Kevin Kallenberger drove in four runs with three hits for the Yankees.
Jim Shaw pitched a complete game for the Astros, while the hot-weather catchers were 73-year-old Andy Pickering of the Astros and 75-year-old Jim Stephens.
Academic honors
• VU has 17 on list — Vincennes University athletes received 17 NJCAA All-Academic honors this week, with volleyball players Savannah Grimes of Dietrich, Ill., and Olga Vasovic of Belgrade, Serbia, making the first team with 4.00 grade-point averages.
Among the other athletes honored are volleyball players Ryleigh Fidler and Brantli Lannan, both of Linton.
