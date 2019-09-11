Rose-Hulman battled through a tightly contested matchup to top St. Mary-of-the-Woods 25-23, 25-18, 25-23 in a crosstown volleyball matchup on Wednesday night.
Adekite Oladipupo led the Engineers with 11 kills, including the final point in the tight first set. Riley Woodruff added nine kills and Elizabeth Canon had five for the Engineers.
Katie Orbeta had a team-high 26 assists, and the team's 13 service aces included four by Woodruff and three by Oladipupo.
Katryna Dahlberg paced the Engineers with 11 digs, and Maria Bruner had a team-high five block assists.
Mandi Alspach led St. Mary-of-the-Woods with nine kills, and Riley Kinney contributed eight. Katelyn Cotter recorded 24 assists, and Pamela Dorman had 15 digs to lead the Pomeroys.
Rose-Hulman improved to 3-5 with the victory, while St. Mary-of-the-Woods dropped to 2-4.
Soccer
• Engineers drop Wabash — At Crawfordsville, Rose-Hulman improved to 4-0 on the men's soccer season with a 2-0 victory at Wabash College on Wednesday.
Travis Bednarek opened the scoring with a goal in the 11th minute, courtesy of an assist from Tyler Foster. The lead reached 2-0 in the 69th minute, when Wyatt McKibbon found the back of the net on a pass from Eric Kirby.
Defensively, Pascal Schlee recorded his third shutout in the season's first four games with a pair of saves. Wabash outshot Rose-Hulman 8-6 in the contest, but a strong overall defensive effort by the Engineers led to the result.
The 4-0 mark ties the 2016 team for the best start to a season in school history. The Engineers will look for a 5-0 record in Saturday night's home match against Millikin.
Basketball
• ISU women to host fundraiser — The Indiana State women’s basketball program is ready to serve the Wabash Valley. The Sycamores will be at Rick’s Smokehouse on Sept. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. serving food, helping cleanup tables and meeting members of the community.
The event not only allows members of the Wabash Valley to meet the team but also acts as a fundraiser for the program with tips and donations being accepted.
Fans will have the opportunity to meet and interact with all 14 newcomers to the program, as well as second-year head coach Vicki Hall.
Sycamore Day at Rick's Smokehouse is an annual event for the Indiana State women's basketball program. Indiana State's 2018-19 season begins on Nov. 6 when the Sycamores open the year at Kansas.
Season tickets for the 2019-20 Indiana State Women's Basketball season are now on sale and prices start at $40. For more information, please call 812-237-3047 or visit GoSycamores.com.
