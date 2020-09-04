Rose-Hulman senior wide receiver Noah Thomas has been named a D3football.com Preseason All-American in results released today by the national website.
The 2020-21 football season has been moved to this spring to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Thomas is a two-time 1st-team all-HCAC selection at wide receiver and was also named to the D3football.com All-North Region 3rd-team in 2019. He currently ranks in Rose-Hulman’s career top five in pass receptions (4th with 182), receiving yards (No. 4 with 2,379) and receiving touchdowns (No. 3 with 24).
The computer science major also holds single-season school records for pass receptions (71), receiving yards (1,065) and touchdown receptions (12). Thomas is also the Engineers’ single-game school record holder with 226 receiving yards against Anderson in 2018.
Thomas has recorded 10 career games with over 100 receiving yards and one game with 200 receiving yards. He needs 37 receptions, 177 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns to set career school records in each category.
Rose-Hulman finished 6-4 last season. The 2020-21 Rose-Hulman football spring schedule should be released in the coming weeks.
• No fans at Woods contests — The Saint Mary-of-the-Woods athletic department has announced it will not allow fans at the upcoming contests, including the men’s and women’s soccer home-opener against Oakland City on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9.
“We know COVID-19 is a concern for everyone, and in an effort to lessen any potential risks for our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans, we are limiting those in attendance at our home sports events for next week,” SMWC athletic director Deanna Bradley said. “We do regret our fans will be unable to attend, but the decision is made with the health and well-being of our campus community and fans as a top priority. We are in constant communication with College leadership and will continue to evaluate the best way to handle our future events. We hope everyone can join us via our live-stream.”
SMWC students, faculty and staff, will be allowed to attend all home events with their ID, a facial covering, and practicing social distancing.
The department will convey the decision to allow fans week-by-week to ensure the safety of its student-athletes, coaches, and athletic administration.
