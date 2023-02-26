Rose-Hulman dominated Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference indoor track Saturday at Mount St. Joseph, the men winning for the 12th time in 13 years and the women picking up a fifth championship of their own.
Rose won the men's meet with 181.33 points, followed by Manchester in second at 135 and Bluffton in third at 79 points. The Engineers won seven event championships, including one school record.
The Engineer women also won seven events, set three school records and tallied 195.5 points. Hanover placed second with 127.5 points and Manchester came home third with 89 points.
Jailen Hobbs won both the 60 and 200 to pace the individual event winners for the men. Hobbs was also part of the winning 4x200 relay with Tyce Miller, Ian Lemons and Jack Cox.
Other event winners included Raymond Bates in the 400, Kyle Brownell in the high jump, Timothy Youndt with an HCAC record in the triple jump and Logan McLaughlin in the pole vault.
Rofiat Adeyemi led the women with two wins, one HCAC record and one school record. Adeyemi set both the HCAC and Rose-Hulman school records in the triple jump and also won long jump. Other individual conference champions included Megan Korte in the high jump, Madison Lindfelt in the mile and Narindwa Semakula in the 60 hurdles.
Rose women also swept the 4x200 and 4x400 events with Jenae Mona, Katrina Agustin, Alex Adams and Jada Hunter-Hays in the shorter race and Emily Peterson, Hunter-Hays, Lindfelt and Sarah Shoemaker in the 4x400.
Men's basketball
- Anderson 73, Rose-Hulman 55 -- At North Manchester, Anderson responded to a second-half Rose-Hulman rally with a 9-0 run that sealed the Ravens' victory in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship game.
Rose had gotten within 57-51 with 5:23 left after a 3-pointer by Bradley Harden, a free throw by Miles McGowen and a 3-pointer by Willie Bowman. Anderson's response sends the Ravens to the NCAA Division III Tournament for just the second time and the first time since 2010.
McGowen led the Rose-Hulman offense with 19 points and Max Chaplin contributed 16, both earning spots on the all-tournament team.
Rose-Hulman finished 17-11 under first-year coach Nick Sales, while Anderson is now 18-9.
Women's basketball
- Missouri State 77, Indiana State 66 -- At Springfield, Mo., the visiting Sycamores couldn't rally all the way back from a 22-point deficit at the end of the third quarter.
Bella Finnegan led a trio of Indiana State players in double-figures with 19 points Saturday afternoon. Anna McKendree finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals while Caitlin Anderson scored a season-high 12 points off the bench for the Sycamores. Indiana State outscored Miss.
INDIANA STATE (66) -- Glanton 4-6 1-2 9, Cain 3-17 0-0 6, McKendree 5-8 0-0 13, Finnegan 6-14 6-6 19, Williams 1-8 0-0 3, Niebuhr 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 3-5 6-8 12, Westerfeld 2-4 0-0 4, Pitzer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 FG, 13-16 FT, 66 TP.
MISSOURI STATE (77) -- Taylor 9-11 5-7 23, Green 2-5 0-0 4, Thomas 7-18 4-6 20, Wilson 4-7 2-3 11, Rocca 3-8 2-2 9, Woodhouse 1-4 0-0 3, Masogayo 2-4 0-0 4, Delarue 1-6 0-0 3, Moad 0-0 0-0 0, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 FG, 13-18 FT, 77 TP.
Indiana State;18;8;21;19;--;66
Missouri State;23;21;25;8;--;77
3-point shooting -- ISU 5-16 (McKendree 3-5, Finnegan 1-4, Williams 1-6, Cain 0-1), MSU 6-20 (Thomas 2-7, Wilson 1-1, Rocca 1-3, Woodhouse 1-4, Delarue 1-5). Total fouls -- ISU 19, MSU 18. Fouled out -- Finnegan. Turnovers -- ISU 16 (Cain 3, McKendree 3, Williams 3, Glanton, Finnegan, Niebuhr, Anderson, Westerfeld, Pitzer, Team 1), MSU 15 (Thomas 3, Rocca 3). Rebounds -- ISU 35 (Cain 8, Glanton 7, McKendree 7, Anderson 4, Finnegan 2, Niebuhr 2, Westerfeld, Team 4), MSU 37 (Taylor 11). Steals -- ISU 7 (McKendree 3, Anderson 2, Glanton, Williams), MSU 8 (Thomas 3). Blocks -- ISU 1 (Cain), MSU 4 (Taylor, Thomas, Wilson, Rocca). Att -- 2,606.
Next -- Indiana State (10-17, 5-13 MVC) hosts Bradley at 6 p.m. Thursday. Missouri State is 19-6 and 14-4.
Baseball
- Sycamores swept -- At Port Charlotte, Fla., Indiana State lost 9-5 and 15-10 in a doubleheader against Northeastern at the Snowbird Baseball Classic.
ISU rallied in each game, including a seven-run sixth inning in the second game, but the Huskies had nine homers for the day.
Mike Sears, Seth Gergely and Adam Pottinger all homered for the Sycamores to highlight ISU’s offense on the day, while Randal Diaz added his first triple of the 2023 season. Jackson Taylor, Alex Marx, Jorge Pereira and Dom Krupinski all connected on their first hits of the season.
Now 2-4, the Sycamores play Northeastern again at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Softball
- Pomeroys sweep -- At Hamilton, Ohio, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods swept a Friday doubleheader at Miami-Hamilton by scores of 13-3 and 14-2.
Jasey Conn and Tori Lee each had two homers for the day for the 3-4 Pomeroys, who host Harris-Stowe on Tuesday.
