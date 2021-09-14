Rose-Hulman volleyball gave DePauw all it could handle in the first two sets before falling 19-25, 30-28, 25-17, 25-20 to the host Tigers on Tuesday night.
Elizabeth Canon led the Engineers with 18 kills and Sophia Koop also reached double figures with 12 kills.
Two players reached the twenties in assists, led by Jillian Gregg with 29 and Sophia Harrison with 20.
DePauw improved to 5-2, while Rose-Hulman dropped to 4-4. The Engineers travel to the Wittenberg Invitational this weekend, open against the host Tigers on Friday at 8 pm.
Golf
• Kadnar stars for Rose — At Tunica, Miss., Rose-Hulman senior Matthew Kadnar recorded just the 10th round in the 60s in Engineer men's golf history, completing Tuesday's round with a 69 at the Rhodes College Invitational.
Kadnar relied on an eagle on the par-5 third hole to propel his -3 performance. The round included one eagle, two birdies and just one bogey.
With the performance, Kadnar came home 28th of 91 players in the 54-hole tournament. The competitive event featured nine teams ranked in the NCAA Division III top 43.
Kadnar compiled rounds of 80, 76 and 69 over the event at the Tunica National Golf Club. Luke Poole added scores of 84, 70 and 74 to place 36th overall.
Other Engineers competing included Jamison Boykins with scores of 78, 87 and 79; Zach Leedy with scores of 83, 86 and 84; and Gage Smith with scores of 83, 89 and 97.
Rose-Hulman returns to action at the Mount St. Joseph Stateline Shootout on Oct. 2-3.
• Ace at Hulman Links — Gavin Connor shot a hole-in-one recently at Hulman Links on the 168-yard eighth hole.
Zack McCreery witnessed the shot.
Football
• Dion, Tuttle feted — Rose-Hulman senior Andrew Dion and senior Brett Tuttle were named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Football Offensive and Special Teams Players of the Week for their performance in Saturday's win at Trine.
Dion finished 26 of 39 through the air for 323 yards and one touchdown to catapult the offense in the 31-30 victory. He also scored the first touchdown of the game on a 2-yard scoring rush.
Dion currently ranks No. 3 in school history in pass completions (544) and passing yards (7,243), while also ranking No. 2 in passing touchdowns (66). The Trine game marked Dion's 10th career 300-yard passing performance in a Rose-Hulman contest.
Tuttle hit a career-long 41-yard field and was also 4-4 on extra points as key elements of Saturday's one-point win. The senior is 7-8 in his career on field goals and is 6-7 on extra points during the 2021 season.
Rose-Hulman stands 1-1 on the season and travels to Hope on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the final non-conference contest this fall.
Baseball
• Yankees beat Cubs — The Volkers Group Yankees defeated the Cubs 6-3 on Sunday in the 35-plus division of the playoffs. Matt McLaren pitched a complete game for the Yankees striking out 11 batters in route to the win. Dale Mahurin and Brad Pierce each had three hits for the Yankees as well. George Frazier had two hits and a run for the Cubs. The Yankees will play the White Sox for the championship on Sunday.
