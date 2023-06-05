Despite Texas Christian's victory over third-ranked Arkansas on Monday, Indiana State has announced it will not be the host of this weekend's Super Regional in NCAA baseball.
Sycamore athletics issued the following statement Monday evening.
"We’d like to take a moment to thank all of our fans, supporters, and the entire Terre Haute community for the amazing outpouring of support this past weekend at the Terre Haute Regional. Due to prior commitments, accommodations not available and the community preparing to welcome Indiana Special Olympics for the 51st year, we are unable to host the NCAA Super Regionals in the coming week.
"There are a variety of factors that come into play with the competition for resources and staff. With the potential for multiple large-scale events occurring in the area simultaneously and due to NCAA limitations on hotel distance from the field, there is a lack of hotel space to handle the accommodations required to house the visiting team, the support staff for the games, and the ESPN production crew that would be in attendance.
"Finally, the personnel to run the event is a factor we must consider. After hosting the Missouri Valley Tournament and the Terre Haute Regional in back-to-back weeks, keeping additional staff available that are not already working with Special Olympics has affected our potential workforce for another large-scale operation. We have a great relationship with Special Olympics coming to Terre Haute. We welcome them to our community this weekend and look forward to putting on another great event for them this year," the press release continued.
"As such, our baseball team will be heading on the road this weekend for the Super Regionals. We look forward to you making the trip and cheering on the Sycamores as they continue postseason play on the #RoadToOmaha."
In other baseball news:
- Murphy, Yeryar named -- West Vigo shortstop Carter Murphy and Shakamak pitcher and infielder Brady Yeryar have been selected as members of the Indiana South All-Star team by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association.
The South team is scheduled to play the North All-Star team on June 24 and 25 at Loeb Stadium in Lafayette. West Vigo coach Culley DeGroote also was selected to serve as a South team assistant coach, alongside its head coach Casey LaDuke of Floyd Central.
Murphy and the Vikings finished their season last Saturday with with a 27-4 record after an 11-2 loss to Tri-West Hendricks in the Class 3A Park Tudor Regional.
Yeryar and his Laker teammates (now 15-10) beat Bethesda Christian in last Saturday's Class A Mitchell Regional championship game. Shakamak will now play Rising Sun at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Class A Jasper Semistate semifinals. If Shakamak wins, the Lakers would play the Barr-Reeve-vs.-Greenwood Christian Academy winner in Satuday's 8 p.m. semistate championship game at Jasper.
Golf
• First ace — Sunday was special for Terre Haute golfer Avery Cassell as she stroked her first hole-in-one at Rea Park Golf Course.
Cassell got the ace on Rea's 137-yard third hole, using an 8-iron.
Jaylen Wells witnessed the shot.
• Hole-in-one at Hulman — Randy Schulte scored a hole-in-one on Thursday at Hulman Links.
Schulte aced the 130-yard No. 8 hole using a 9-iron. Witnesses were Ted Snider and Brent Bocard.
