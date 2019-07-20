Terre Haute native Brian Dorsett was elected to the Buffalo Hall Of Fame, the Buffalo Bisons minor league team announced on Friday.
Dorsett played for Buffalo in 1992 and was the Bisons’ MVP. In 131 games, Dorsett had 102 RBI, establishing a new modern era single-season record that has only been matched once since that 1992 season. Along with a .289 average, Dorsett collected 142 hits, 35 doubles and 21 home runs, all of which still stands as modern era team records for a catcher.
Dorsett played in parts of three seasons with the Bisons (1987, 1991, 1992) and hit a combined .282 with 46 doubles, 27 home runs and 124 RBI.
Dorsett will be inducted during the Bisons’ home game against Syracuse on Aug. 2.
In other baseball news:
• Shoemaker an All-Star — Former Northview and Indiana State baseball player, now a member of the Saint Paul Saints, has been chosen to play in the American Association game this week.
All-Star festivities will be Monday and Tuesday at St. Paul, Minn.
• Rex lose Friday — At Danville, Ill., the Terre Haute Rex lost 18-9 to host Danville.
Danville scored in every inning but the first and sixth innings. The Dans scored at least two runs in each of those innings as the Rex used seven pitchers.
Saturday’s game at Danville ended after the Tribune-Star’s deadline. The Rex were 3 1/2 games out of a playoff spot headed into Saturday’s action.
The Rex host Chillicothe, the team they’re chasing, at 5:30 p.m. today at Bob Warn Field.
Golf
• Men’s Mini-City set — Tee times for the final round of the Men’s Mini-City Championship were released by the Wabash Valley Golf Association. The final round will be played at Hulman Links.
After qualifying at Geneva Hills on Saturday, low rounds of 69 were shot by Scott Givens, Mark Neaderhiser and Chris Cassell.
Here are today’s tee times. First names were not provided.
2019 Mini-Classic
8:30 — J. Saleh 85, B. Tucker 84, M. Malone 83
8:40 — D. Stark 82, Jones 82, M. Keith 81
8:50 — W. Loughmiller 81, K. Mcrea 80, L. Tackett 79, D. Alumbaugh 79
9:00 — B. Doan 77, S. Peoples 77, J. Homburg 77
9:10 — T. Mundy 76, L. Fossi 76, M. Bird 76
9:20 — C. Pebles 76, A. Jackson 75, B. Verdeyen, 75
9:30 — S. Vitaniemi 75, D. Payne 73, R. Meneely 73
9:40 — R. Kruse 72, G. Shuck 72, R. Maesch 72
9:50 — T. Jones 72, M. Toney 71, T. Kaperak 70
10:00 — B. Kyle 70, S. Givens 69, M. Neaderheiser 69
10:10 — Heaton 94, M. Tucker 87, M. Payne 86
10:20 — R. Liebermann 85, R. Harmon 84, D. Shouse 83
10:30 — D. Smith 82, K. Wall 82, T. Thomas 80, A. Mundy 80
10:40 — Menestrine 79, G. Stuck 78, B. Reynolds 78, S. Johnson 76
10:50 — J.P. Kanizer 76, J. Winning 76, M. Buck 75, B. Horrall 75
11:00 — T. Hinkle 74, J. Kyle 74, T. Weber 74, O’Connell 74
11:10 — R. Luce 73, R. Harrison 73, E. Kanizer 73, F. Reynolds 72
11:20 — S. Johansen 71, K. Stevenson 71, M. Ball 70, C. Cassell 69
Horses
• Harness racing slated — At Paris, Ill., harness racing is scheduled on Monday at the Edgar County Fair.
Post time is 1 p.m. CDT.
