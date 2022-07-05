District 8 Little League tournament play for major leagues begins Wednesday.
Both Clinton and Terre Haute North begin their postseason roads at Arbuckle Acres in Brownsburg, Clinton at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday against the host team and North at 7 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Wednesday's opener at Arbuckle between Tri-West and Washington Township.
The other first-round game of the seven-team tournament is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Danville hosting Avon. Double-elimination play continues through July 13 or 14, with Danville serving as the host for all the games after Friday.
Clinton will play its second game on Friday, at Danville if in the winners' bracket or back at Arbuckle if in the losers' bracket.
If North wins on Thursday, it would play again Sunday at Danville. If North loses, it would play the second game Saturday night, also at Danville.
Clinton roster — Carter Zucca, Cam Lemmons, Henry Stateler, Easton Smith, Brayden Crim, Rylan Wright, Colton Robertson, Robbie Ludlow, Reed Taylor, Adam Bonomo, Quentyn Kelly, Jackson Shaw. Coaches are Bryan Lemmons, Jason Zucca and Jon Stateler.
• Tournament for 10s complete — Terre Haute North lost an extra-inning game last Wednesday that left it in third place in the District 8 tournament for 10-year-olds. North lost to Brownsburg 9Purple, which then lost to Brownsburg 10Purple for the district championship.
North had beaten Brownsburg 9Purple in its first game and also beat Tri-West, then lost to Brownsburg 10Purple.
Clinton lost its first two games in the 10-year-old tournament to Washington Township and Brownsburg 9Purple.
North, Clinton scores — Washington Township 6, Clinton 0; North 11, Brownsburg 9Purple 2; Brownsburg 9Purple 11, Clinton 1; North 24, Tri-West 0; Brownsburg 10Purple 8, North 0; Brownsburg 9Purple beat North in 8 innings.
Clinton 10s roster — Cam Carson, Ryker Passmore, Colt Bell, Garrett Tolley, Bowen Moseley, Jamieson Trainer, Brenley Overpeck, Eli Cloyd, Barrett Bell, Bryson Wallace, Brentley Martin, Josef Biestel, Grady Baker, Preston Lemmons, Baylen Curry. Coaches were Zack Martin, Ryan Lemmons and Barry Overpeck.
I I I
In American Legion baseball:
• Post 346 finished 3-3 — At Rapid City, S.D., Logan Nicoson was 5 for 5 with two doubles, three runs and four RBI as Wayne Newton Post 346 defeated Rock Canyon (Col.) 14-10 on Monday to finish third at the Firecracker Tournament with a 3-3 record,.
Noah Bray and Sam Glotzbach allowed just three runs over the last six innings on the mound for Post 346, and also helped with their bats. Bray was 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBI and Glotzbach 2 for 4 with two RBI.
Also for Post 346, Bryson Carpenter was 2 for 5 with two runs; Tucker Helton 2 for 5; and Jackson McFarland 1 for 3 with a triple and three runs.
On Sunday, Post 346 lost 4-3 to Missoula (Mon.) and 2-0 to the host team, Rapid City Post 22.
Terre Haute finished 3-3 for the five-day tournament and is 18-4-1 for the season and plays Thursday at Danville, Ill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.