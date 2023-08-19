For the first time since 2017, the Terre Haute Men's City City Championship is up and running.
Through two days, in the men's open division, Chris DeHart leads the field with a 141 combined score after shooting a 74 at Idle Creek on Friday and 67 at Rea Park on Saturday.
Behind him is Philip Myers, who was four strokes ahead after Friday. He's at a 143 after play at Rea. He won the Wabash Valley Classic in 2018.
Dusty Jovanovich is in third place, he's another golfer DeHart made up ground on, Saturday.
The senior division for competitors for ages 60 and older, was led Ted Kaperak, who is in his 70s, he has a 141 to pace the field. He has won the men's title nine times, going back as far as 1983 and as recently as 2012.
Second place belongs to Mark Schmitd with a 142 score. There is a tie for third between Bob Kyle and Danny Byram, a shot behind Schmitd.
"A group of us [have] been meeting for the last year trying to get this back off the ground," tournament organizer Bill Alumbaugh III said. "We've gotten nothing but positive feedback from all the golfers, especially the ones that have been around for awhile."
There are 75 combined golfers participating in the city tourney relaunch, which nearly doubles the turnout when this event last took place, six years ago.
The final round of play is Sunday at the Hulman Links Golf Course.
Scores
Open Division - DeHart 141, Myers 143, Jovanovich 146, Johnson 150, Keen 151, L. Waldrop 152, Royer 152, Harmon 153, Wall 154, Payne 156, Roscoe 158, Winning 158, Luce 158, R. Brown 161, Brush 161, B. Alumbaugh 162, Kelly 162, Klutey 162, Spence 163, C. Cassell 163, G. Alumbaugh 164, Ellerman 165, Moore 165, Stuck 166, R. Waldrop 169, Baker 169, Delisle 170, Gardner 170, Jackson 170, Miley 171, Pizzola 175, Jarvis 176, Reed 176, Brooks 176, Buchanan 177, S. Cassell 179, Jenkins 182, Moulton 183, Fugate 184, Williams 187, Matchett 187, Saleh 188, Price 189, Cheek 189, Wycoff 190, Mundy 191, C. Waldrop 192, E. Bird 192, J. Brown 195, Cummins 207, Hampton 207.
Senior - Kaperak 141, Schimtd 142, Kyle 143, Byram 143, Harding 146, Jones 146, Bucy 148, Toney 148, Shouse 150, Monroney 151, M. Bird 153, Fenton 153, Loughmiller 154, D. Alumbaugh 157, Wall 159, Mundy 163, Payne 165, Luce 166, Waldrop 167, Saleh 183.
