The Terre Haute Rex took Danville to extra innings on Thursday at Danville Stadium, but the Dans prevailed 2-1 in 11 innings.
Andrew Meggs’ RBI single in the 11th decided the contest and put the Rex in trouble as far as their Prospect League playoff hopes were concerned. Meggs is the nephew of former Indiana State baseball coach Lindsay Meggs.
Terre Haute led 1-0 in the fourth inning after a Brett McCleary RBI single, but Danville pitching held Terre Haute to six hits on the night. Danville tied the game in the sixth via an Aidan Malm single.
Rex starter Garrett Welch went six innings, allowing just one run. Brigham Booe pitched three innings of relief. Colten Panaranto took the loss, giving up one run in 1 1/3 innings of work.
The loss was a blow to the Rex playoff hopes. Terre Haute is 4 1/2 games behind first-place Danville and four games behind second-place Chillicothe — also winners on Thursday — with just five games left in the season. The Rex do have two more games against Danville, but Terre Haute will need to sweep its remaining games and get help from Prospect League opponents of both Danville and Chillicothe.
The Rex host Champion City at 7 p.m. tonight.
Football
• Griffith on Buchanan Watch List — Indiana State’s Jonas Griffith has been making a name for himself in a Sycamore uniform for the last three season. He has been named an All-American twice this preseason so far while also garnering preseason All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors.
On Thursday, the redshirt senior was named to the Buck Buchanan Watch List. Griffith is one of 25 nominees to earn the recognition, presented by STATS to the most outstanding defensive player in the nation.
The linebacker earned All-American status from three different publications following the conclusion of the 2018 campaign after leading the Sycamores and ranking fifth nationally in tackles. The honor marks the second preseason All-American nod for Griffith.
Golf
• Hole-in-one — Ross Creasy scored a hole-in-one at Hulman Links on Wednesday. It occurred on hole no. 16, which played 122 yards. Witnesses were James Galinsky, Davey James, and Jimmy Stewart.
