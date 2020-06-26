METRO ROUNDUP: Ciolli Bartlett moves from Ball State to Texas

The University of Texas announced Friday that former Ball State head softball coach Megan Ciolli Bartlett, a former Terre Haute North High School standout, is venturing to the Longhorns to serve as an assistant to head coach Mike White.
“Coach Ciolli Bartlett brings a wealth of experience as a head coach, a professional player and as a former All-American standout at Notre Dame,” White said. “She is an excellent role model for young women, with tremendous passion for the game, and possesses a personality that will definitely enhance both our program and coaching staff.”
As head coach at Ball State over the past five seasons (2016-20), Ciolli Bartlett led the program to a 141-108 overall record (.567) while registering three consecutive 30-win seasons from 2017-19. Over that stretch, she guided the Cardinals to the 2018 Mid-American Conference (MAC) West Division title with that season’s 37 victories marking the fourth-most wins in a single season in program history.
During the abbreviated 2020 campaign, Ciolli Bartlett’s squad registered an 18-9 overall record.
“I’m honored to join coach White’s staff with the goal of helping win the first national championship in the history of Longhorns softball,” Ciolli Bartlett said. “It was going to take nothing short of an extraordinary opportunity to entice me to leave a place like Ball State and the people I love. With this opportunity at Texas, coach White has delivered on that and more. The UT program is made up of some of the most gifted and passionate players in our game today. I can’t wait to get to Austin to get started.”
Over her five years in charge of the Ball State program, Ciolli Barlett mentored four National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Great Lakes Region selections, outfielder Rachel Houck (second team), designated player Madison Lee (second team), pitcher Nicole Steinbach (third team) and infielder Stacy Payton (third team). She also had players earn a combination of 12 All-MAC or All-MAC Freshman Team honors and 29 Academic All-MAC accolades to go along with six MAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete inclusions.
Ciolli Bartlett began her coaching career as a graduate assistant coach at Loyola (2005-07), where she was part of the 2007 Horizon League Coaching Staff of the Year while helping her squad to the league’s regular-season title.
From there, she moved on to become an assistant coach at Northern Illinois (2007-12), working with infielders and outfielders while also serving as the recruiting coordinator, offensive coordinator and camp coordinator.
After spending a single campaign at DePaul as a volunteer assistant coach for the 2014 Big East regular-season and tournament champions (44-11), Ciolli Bartlett moved on to become an assistant coach at Purdue (2014-15).
As a professional player, Ciolli Bartlett was a part of two regular-season National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) championship teams (2005-06) with the Chicago Bandits.
Collegiately, Ciolli Bartlett was a four-year letter winner at Notre Dame (2002-05), helping power the Irish to four NCAA regional appearances, four Big East regular-season championships and two Big East Tournament titles. A two-time NFCA All-American (2004, 2005), she captained the ‘05 squad to a 46-15 mark while helping secure the program’s first-ever NCAA regional home contests.
The 2004 Big East Player of the Year, Ciolli Bartlett completed her playing career at Notre Dame as the program’s leader in hits (284) and stolen bases (76) while finishing in the top five in batting average (second, .368) and runs scored (second, 161).
Prior to her collegiate career, she was a three-sport standout in softball, basketball and soccer at North. Following her senior year in 2001, Ciolli Bartlett was named Indiana Miss Softball as well as the Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year.
Ciolli Bartlett graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a bachelor’s degree of business administration in managerial consulting in 2005. She completed her master’s of business administration in healthcare administration at Loyola in 2007 and went on to earn a juris doctor from Northern Illinois in 2012.
A licensed attorney in the state of Illinois, she is married to Mike Bartlett, a former professional hockey player, and has two daughters, Vivian and Maren.
Auto racing
• Hulman Classic coming Wednesday — The 50th annual running of the Scott’s Custom Colors Tony Hulman Classic arrives at the Terre Haute Action Track’s half-mile oval Wednesday night with the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship.
Pits will open at 3 p.m., with grandstands opening at 4 and hot laps beginning at 6:30. Tickets are on sale at usactickets.com. Adult grandstands tickets are $25, while children age 11 and under will get in for free. Adult infield tickets are $15. Pit passes are $30 for members and $35 for non-members. The Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds also are on the agenda.
Golf
• McNichols Memorial Outing set for Aug. 15 — Registration is open for the 2020 John McNichols Memorial Outing and Wine & Canvas, which will take place Aug. 15 at the Idle Creek Course.
The event is sponsored by Pacesetter Sports and Riddell National Bank.
McNichols was the longest-tenured head coach in the history of Indiana State athletics. He guided the Sycamores’ track and field and cross country programs for 34 years prior to his death in December 2016.
Fans can have lunch with the ISU track and field and cross country coaching staff, starting at noon at the course.
At 1 p.m., a shotgun start will be held for the outing. A team of four and a hole sponsorship costs $500, while a team of four is $400. An individual golfer can play for $125, while a hole sponsorship costs $150.
During the golf outing, a wine and canvas event will take place in the clubhouse. ISU Track and Field program director Angie Martin will be instructing the art class. Martin has painted various logos and murals over the years and will share some of her tips with those attending. The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. and costs $75, which includes the painting class, lunch and wine.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing guidelines will apply during the golf outing and wine & canvas.
All proceeds will go toward the John McNichols Memorial Fund, benefiting the ISU track and field/cross country teams.
• Ace posted — At Rea Park, 83-year-old Dick Burchell of Brazil recorded his first hole-in-one ever Friday, doing so on the 128-yard third hole. Burchell used a 5-wood. Witnesses were Buzz Page, Gary Morgan and Rob Aten.
Wabash Valley league scores
Paitson’s Roofing Ladies East End League at Mark’s Par 3 — Standings: Baesler’s Market 99, Modesitt/Emmert Realty 91, Fairway Golf 86, Brashier Equipment 81, Kroc’s Butcher Shop 74, Kleptz Restaurant 73, Riddell National Bank 70, Advanced Chiropractic 66. Low gross: Liz Torrence 37. Low net: Liz Torrence and Judy Wier 31. Chip-Ins: Torrence on No. 10 and Michele Boyer on No. 10. Play of the Day: Phyllis Emmert.
