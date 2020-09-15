Playoffs were needed Sunday at Geneva Hills to determine the championship and final positions in the Mostaccioli Open.
Chris Cassell and Greg Towne claimed the championship by besting Mike Toney and Mark Neiderheiser with an eagle on No. 13 on the fourth playoff hole.
Both teams recorded 13-under-par 131 scores at Hulman Links on Saturday and in the final round.
Matt Davis and Sophie Beneti won a scorecard playoff to decide third place. Two other teams shot the same score.
Another playoff was needed in the third flight.
Zack Kent and Drew Cahill teamed to win the first flight without a playoff.
Mike Farrington aced the par-3 No. 12 hole for a hole-in-one.
Next event is the Wabash Valley Classic. Golfers may call 765-832-8384 for details or to sign up for the tournament.
Mostaccioli Open
Final results
Championship flight
131 -- Chris Cassell-Greg Towne (won playoff), Mike Toney-Mark Neaderheiser
136 -- Matt Davis-Sophie Beniti (won playoff), Randy Kruse-Rich Schelsky, Mike Ball-Stacey Vitaniemi
137 -- Josh Miley-Stu Johnson, Chad Gann-Denny Byram
138 -- Hosking-Hosking
140 -- Eddie Kanizer-Tom Jones
143 -- Ian Carson-Marvin Keith
145 -- Austin Cook-Hayne
First flight
136 -- Zack Kent-Drew Cahill
138 -- Larry Fossi-Scott Johansen Jr.
139 -- Mark West-Roger Meneely
Second flight
143 -- J.P. Kanizer-Tom Rohr
144 -- Blayd Horrall-Gary Stuck
Third flight
157 -- Mike and Nick Kent
159 -- Scott Cassell-Billy Marrs
161 -- Furnace-Furnace (won playoff) Ed Kanizer-Randy Kendall
In other golf:
• Ace at Brazil — Mel Rollings made a hole-in-one — and also a double eagle — at Forest Park Tuesday.
Alan Buell, Rick Ford and Tony Fenwick witnessed the shot on the par-4, 280-yard 17th hole. It was his first hole in one.
• Engineers schedule Virtual Homecoming event — The 2020 Rose-Hulman Varsity R Club golf outing is Oct. 2 as an in-person event during Rose-Hulman's Virtual Homecoming weekend.
Golfers can choose to play either at the Terre Haute Country Club or at Idle Creek. The $100 fee includes a round of golf at the chosen course, cart, and a box lunch. Contact RHIT for more information.
League results
• Paitson's Roofing East End Ladies at Mark's Par 3 — Standings: Baesler's Market 596, Kleptz Restaurant 546, Fairway Golf 528, Modesitt/Emmert Realty 520, Brashier Equipment 518, Advanced Chiropractic 490, Kroc's Butcher Shop 487, Riddell National Bank 475. Low gross: Sally Cuvelier 37. Low net: Penny Schafer 30, Donna Sumansky 30. Birdie: Cuvelier (17). Chip-in: Carol Mowbray (10). Play of the Day: Dood Kennedy.
• Terre Haute Savings Bank Seniors at Rea Park — Standings: Apple House 304, Wells Fargo 277, L.U. 20 273, Terre Haute Savings Bank 273, RBW 259, Baesler's Market 246, ACS Chiropractic 242, Blackhawk Community Church 238. Low gross: Jim Gormong 38, Grant Meneely 38. Low net: Lou Harmening 31, Grant Meneely 31, Don Whitman 31.
Soccer
• SMWC 2, Midway 1 — At Saint Mary of the Woods, the host Pomeroy men got a second two-goal performance by freshman Juan Parra in defeating a future River States Conference rival.
Andrew Aceituno had four saves in goal for SMWC
Midway=1=0=—=1
SMWC=0=2=—=2
M — Cheal Kwizera (Jacob Smith), 33:11
SMWC — Juan Parra PK, 59:41
SMWC — J.Parra, 65:43
Next — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods (2-0-1) plays Thursday at St. Louis against the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy. Midway is 0-1.
Auto racing
• Stockon, Bacon win — At Putnamville, Brady Bacon and Chase Stockon won feature races in U.S. Auto Club sprint-car racing at Lincoln Park Speedway on Saturday.
Stockon posted his first win of the 2020 season in the first 30-lap event after taking Indiana Sprint Week honors. The Sullivan County native led the first nine turns and the last 14 in addition to two other laps to win. Bacon was second.
Bacon was one of the fast qualifiers and led the final 15 turns to take the second 30-lap feature. He took first place in the sprint point totals heading into Friday's Hurtubise Classic at Terre Haute Action Track.
Stockon was 11th
Chris Windom had an eighth and a fifth after winning at Bloomington Speedway on Friday, taking first place briefly in the point totals. Stockon took Hard Charger honors, starting 13th and finishing fourth. He is third in the sprint totals.
Saturday's results
First feature
Fast qualifiers -- Brent Beauchamp, Logan Seavey.
Heat winners -- Shane Cottle, Robert Ballou, Seavey, Brady Bacon, Matt McDonald (C-main), Brandon Mattox (semi).
Feature -- Chase Stockon, Bacon, Dave Darland, C.J. Leary, Seavey, Cottle, Kevin Thomas Jr., Chris Windom, Carson Short, Kyle Cummins, Ballou, Mattox, Stevie Sussex.
Second feature
Fast qualifiers -- Leary, Bacon.
Heat winners -- A.J. Hopkins, Tye Mihocko, Mario Clouser, Beauchamp, Josh Cunningham (C-main), Justin Grant (semi).
Feature -- Bacon, Leary, Cottle, Thomas, Windom, Clouser, Jake Swanson, Mihocko, Jadon Rogers, Mattox, Stockon, Grant, Beauchamp, Max Adams, Cummins.
USAC sprint leaders -- Bacon 1,384, Windom 1,375, Stockon 1,351, Leary 1,344, Grant 1,305.
Baseball
• Yankees 16, Cubs 9 — In Terre Haute Men's Senior League play Sunday, Jimmy Stephens and Michael Rinck had homers and Brad Pierce three hits for the Volkers Group Yankees. Dusty Sturm had two doubles for the Cubs.
