Terre Haute South won its first Conference Indiana girls golf championship, placing atop the CI meet scores with a combined 319 under sunny skies on Monday at Timberlake Golf Course in Edinburgh.
South was led by Avery Cassell, who captured the CI individual title with a 74, edging Melanie Southern's 75 for Bloomington South. Teammate Presley White tied for third with a 76, along with Erin Hopkins of Columbus North.
Delaney Ferres took fifth place with an 80 for Terre Haute North, which finished fifth in the team competition with a 423. By placing among the top 10 individuals, Cassell, White and Ferres earned All-Conference honors.
Coach Cara Stuckey's Braves finished 26 strokes ahead of runner-up Bloomington South's 345, followed by Columbus North at 373, Southport 404, Terre Haute North and Bloomington North 448.
Also finishing in the top 10 were South's Gabbie Blackeney at seventh with an 84 and Abi English tied for eighth with an 85. Rylee Roscoe fired an 87 for the Braves, as well.
For Terre Haute North, Kendal Nicoson backed Ferres with a 106, followed by Ally McDonald at 109, Aubrey Ervin 128 and Ella Tapy 137.
South and North next compete at 9 a.m. Friday in the Northview Sectional at Forest Park Golf Course in Brazil.
Prep soccer
• West Vigo 8, South Vermillion 0 — The host Vikings girls evened their season record at 5-5 with the victory over the Wildcats on Monday.
West Vigo's scoring began with Masyn Fisk's goal, followed by two from Dusty Welker (assisted by Chloe Guevara on the second), Kyarra DeGroote's goal, another from Alivia Stark, two goals from Guevara goal (assisted by Fisk on the second) and a final goal froml Mariella LaComba (assisted by Stark).
Lily Krause and Eva Salinas both had a save for the Vikings.
West Vigo plays host to Greencastle at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Tennis
• Terre Haute North 4, West Vigo 1 — The Patriots got singles victories from James Belmar, Gabe Dunbar and Ben Walker, as well as a win in No. 2 doubles by Nate Phillips and Kenny Goulding to down the visiting Vikings on Monday.
West Vigo's Bryce Easton and Jayce Noblitt combined to win the No. 1 doubles.
Singles — James Belmar (N) def. Brandon Dailey (WV) 6-0, 6-1; Gabe Dunbar (N) def. Christian Foltz (WV) 6-2, 6-1; Ben Walker (N) def. Colton Enyeart (WV) 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Bryce Easton/Jayce Noblitt (WV) def. Cole Marts/John Lee (N) 6-7 (4), 6-3 (10-4); Nate Phillips/Kenny Goulding (N) def. Jack Readinger/Briston Pape (WV) 6-2, 6-1.
JV — North won 3-1.
Next — West Vigo plays host to South Vermillion on Tuesday.
• Sullivan 3, Indian Creek 2 — With two singles victories and another in doubles, Sullivan's boys team beat host Indian Creek 3-2 on Saturday at Trafalgar and clinched at least a share of the Western Indiana Conference championship.
Sullivan got victories from Houston Ferree at No. 1 singles, Levi Chickadaunce at No. 3 singles, and Sam Couch and Spencer Hanks at No. 2 doubles.
The win boosted the Golden Arrows' records to 13-4 overall and 7-0 in WIC play going into Monday's home match vs. Edgewood.
Coach Wes Kirk's Arrows play host to North Daviess at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Singles — Houston Ferree (S) def. Peyton Strunk (IC), 6-2, 6-3; Grant Dalton (IC) def. Drew Baker (S), 7-5, 6-0; Levi Chickadaunce (S) def. Aaron Spurgeon (IC), 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles — Trent Volz/Landon Sichting (IC) def. Jayden Scott/Carter Mischler (S), 6-2, 6-3; Sam Couch/Spencer Hanks (S) def. Mason Frische/Alan Ellis (IC), 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.
JV — Sullivan won 5-1.
• Northview 4, Parke Heritage 1 — At Brazil, the host Knights got their seventh victory of the season by taking two singles matches and both doubles matches in downing the Wolves on Monday.
Singles — Lewie Woody (PH) def. Brayden Goff (Nv) 6-1, 6-1; Derek Morrison (Nv) def. Carson McCalister (PH) 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), (10-8); Joshua Fowler (Nv) def. Max Dowd (PH) 6-0 7-6 (8-6).
Doubles — Caden Schrader/Kamden Kellett (Nv) def. Warren Ayres/Cooper Vincent (PH) 6-2 6-2; Zac Buell and Gavin Roark (Nv) def. Nate Woodard and Parker Hopkins (PH) 6-0 6-3.
JV — Northview won 5-2.
Next — Northview (7-4) plays Tuesday at Greencastle.
• Robinson, Paris place in top seven at Mattoon tourney — On Saturday, Robinson finished second to Teutopolis and Paris placed seventh in the Mattoon (Ill.) Invitational girls tournament.
Robinson's Annie List also won the No. 1 singles competition with a perfect 4-0 mark for the day. Her Maroons teammate Lauren Staller placed second in No. 2 singles with a 3-1 record, while Robinson's No. 1 doubles team Sydney Harmon and Grace Gower placed fourth at 2-2. The Maroons' No. 2 doubles team of Lindsey Hevron and Anna Hargrave placed third with a 3-1 day.
Paris' No. 2 doubles duo of Bella Moreschi and Myah Bartos placed second with a 3-1 mark.
Then on Monday, Paris earned a pair of dual victories at Danville, beating Danville Schlarman 3-2 and Champaign St. Thomas More 5-0. Those wins raised the Tigers' season record to 6-1.
Saturday
Team scores — Teutopolis 36, Robinson 31, Mattoon and Teutopolis JV 23 (tie), Olney 14.5, Effingham 13.5, Paris 10, Mattoon JV 9.5, Urbana 8.5, Robinson JV 6.5, Champaign St. Thomas More 5.5, Mt. Zion 5, Charleston 4, Casey 2, Shelbyville 1, Mt. Zion JV 0.
Monday
Paris 3, Danville Schlarman 2
Singles — Maya Jenny (S) def. Paven Walker (P) 6-0, 6-0; Evy Kelsey (S) def. Addison Hansel (P) 6-1, 7-6(5).
Doubles — Emerson Barrett/Graci Watson (P) def. Anna Lehmann/Teresa La (S) 6-0, 6-0; Myah Bartos/Bella Moreschi (P) def. Reagan Troglia/Devyn (S) 6-0, 6-0; Shelby Fry/Ava Barrett (P) def. Je’Lanna Tall/Hayden Miller (S) 6-0, 6-0.
Paris 5, Champaign St. Thomas More 0
Singles — Emerson Barrett (P) def. Catherine Ra (STM) 6-2, 6-4; Graci Watson (P) def. Lauren Waldhoff (STM) 6-1, 6-1; Bella Moreschi (P) def. Lucianna Grant (STM) 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles — Shelby Fry/Ava Barrett (P) def. Norah LaMontagne/Mia-Elise Amador (STM) 6-2, 6-1; Myah Bartos/Paven Walker (P) def. Lydia Case/Jeongin Yoo (STM) 6-0, 6-2
Next — Paris plays host to Effingham St. Anthony on Tuesday. Robinson travels to Charleston on Tuesday.
College golf
• ISU finishes 13th — Indiana State took 13th place following Monday's final round of the Illinois State Redbird Invitational at Weibring Golf Course in Normal, Ill.
The Sycamores shot a 323 (35 over par) in Monday’s round. Indiana State’s final three-round total of 935 (71 over par) wrapped up ISU’s opening tournament of the fall 2023 schedule.
Kristen Hobbs led the Sycamores through the tournament finishing 40th overall in the field with a three-round score 227 (11 over). The Anderson native turned in a final-round 77 (5 over). Iyoun Chew turned in a final-round 82 (10 over) to finish tied for 62nd overall in the field. Chelsea Morrow tied for 69th overall, Briana LeMaire placed 79th and Eliza Baker 85th.
Bradley (+1) claimed the team title by one stroke over Illinois State (+2) to close out the final day. South Dakota State (+10), St. Thomas (+13), and Northern Illinois (+18) rounded out the top-five in the team standings. Bradley’s Grace Aromando (-16) took the individual tournament title, while Illinois State’s Jinyoung Yun (-12) finished runner-up.
College soccer
• Sycamore honored — Indiana State’s Mackenzie Kent was named this week’s Mark Clinkenbeard Construction ISU Student-Athlete of the Week as announced by the athletic department on Monday afternoon.
Kent becomes the second ISU soccer player to receive the award after pacing the Sycamores to a 1-0-1 record this past week against UT Martin and SIUE. The Aurora native found the back of the net for the first time in the 2023 season in connecting on the game-winning goal in Indiana State’s 2-1 win over the Cougars.
Kent was also the team leader with three shots including two on target in Thursday night’s 1-1 draw against UT Martin. For the season, the junior forward leads the Sycamores with 17 shots including eight shots on goal on the year.
