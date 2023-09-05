Terre Haute South and West Vigo picked up victories in girls high school soccer Tuesday night.
- Terre Haute South 6, Monrovia 3 — At South, Breena Ireland had three goals to lead the Braves to a nonconference win.
Ireland scored South's first goal, assisted by Mallory Rich. Alayla Connelly and Cassidy Pettijohn got the next two, Ireland the fourth and sixth, and Ellie Luken had a goal assisted by Kennidy Dillion.
Now 8-0-1, South has a big conference match Wednesday at Bloomington South.
- West Vigo 5, North Putnam 0 — At Roachdale, Lily Krause had four saves as the Vikings won a Western Indiana Conference match.
Masyn Fisk put the Vikings on the board first. Jessa Bark scored, assisted by Dusty Welker, and then Welker tallied on an assist from Chloe Guevara. Alivia Stark had the last two scores for the Vikings.
Now 4-5, West Vigo plays Monday at South Vermillion.
Tennis
• Sullivan 4, Owen Valley 0 — The host Golden Arrows picked up a rain-shortened Western Indiana Conference high school victory over the Patriots on Tuesday afternoon.
Sullivan's records stand at 11-4 overall and 6-0 in the WIC, and plays host to Vincennes Lincoln at 5 p.m. Wednesday and then travels to Indian Creek for a 10 a.m. match on Saturday.
Singles — Houston Ferree (S) def. Caleb Bixler (OV), 6-3, 6-1; Drew Baker vs. Kaden Hamilton (Baker led 7-5, 3-2 when rain stopped match); Levi Chickadaunce (S) def. Sean Goss (OV), 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Jayden Scott/Carter Mischler (S) def. Cooper King/Michael Hinshaw (OV), 6-3, 6-1; Sam Couch/Spencer Hanks (S) def. Kolby Brown/Kyvan Manning (OV), 6-1, 6-1.
College track
• Sycamores add sprints coach — Former Wagner University assistant coach Julian Harvey has joined the staff of the Indiana State University running teams.
“From the moment Coach Harvey stepped on campus for his interview, it felt like he was a part of our family,” said ISU track and field/cross country program director and coach Angie Martin. “His personality and work ethic fit the goals of our staff. He was a tremendous athlete and knows what it takes to compete at the highest level. He has had increasing success as a coach and I know that our sprint squad will continue to grow under his tutelage.”
Harvey comes to Terre Haute from Wagner, where he was an assistant track and field coach for the Seahawks from 2021-23 and worked with the sprints, jumps, hurdles and relay groups. During his time on Staten Island, Wagner captured back-to-back NEC Men’s Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field Championships, while the Seahawks also earned their best NEC Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championship finish in program history with a runner-up result at the 2023 NEC Indoor Championships. Harvey was part of the NEC Men’s Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field Coaching Staffs of the Year in both 2022 and 2023.
"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the staff here at Indiana State University,” Harvey said. “ISU has an exuberant amount of success on and off of the track and I am eager to get started working with the administration, staff and student-athletes."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.